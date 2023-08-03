Until Fire Country Returns, Watch an Eager Max Thieriot Break Things on Secret Celebrity Renovation (Exclusive)

Fire Country star Max Thieriot is usually trying to save buildings on the hit CBS drama. But on the new season of Secret Celebrity Renovation, the actor will be tearing down walls.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from the second half of this Friday’s two-hour Season 3 premiere (CBS, 8/7c), Thieriot ventures back to his hometown of Occidental, Calif., to give back to someone meaningful in his life: his childhood best friend, Josh, a local firefighter, whom Thieriot gifts with a dream home reno. As demolition gets underway on the project, the actor can’t believe that he gets to smash things.

“The first couple swings, it felt incredible to just, like, let that thing loose,” Thieriot says, wielding a sledgehammer against a wall. (Thieriot: 1, wall: 0)

“This is really gratifying,” Thieriot remarks as home improvement contractor/Survivor alum Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano and interior designer Sabrina Soto (Design Star, Trading Spaces) stand back and proudly watch the destruction unfold.

Thieriot’s Secret Celebrity Renovation episode is something of a full-circle moment: In addition to playing a firefighter on Fire Country, he co-write the pilot based on his experiences growing up in Northern California fire country (and serves as an executive producer on the series). So being back in his hometown and honoring his firefighter BFF is no doubt a special moment for Thieriot.

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments to let us know if you’ll be tuning in for Thieriot’s episode, which follows The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan’s installment at 8 pm.