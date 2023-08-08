Justified: City Primeval Sneak Peek: There’s a Shake-Up at the Cop Shop After Bryl’s Blunder (Exclusive)

A “storm warning is in effect” this week on FX’s Justified: City Primeval, as seen in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at Episode 5 of 8, airing tonight at 10/9c.

When last we tuned in, Mansell’s brutal crushing of Skender’s leg led Raylan (played by Timothy Olyphant) and Bryl (Norbert Leo Butz) to have a sit-down with Albanian crime boss Toma (Terry Kinney). Alas, Bryl got the idea to name-drop Mansell, effectively putting a big fat bull’s-eye on their ruthless recurring nemesis.

Indeed, the Albanians in turn put the squeeze on casino manager Rick, to get an address for Mansell’s No. 1 gal, Sandy. Two goons then held Sandy’s roomie Hina hostage, waiting for the target to arrive home.

Luckily for Sandy, she did not rush home when Hina called, but instead was detained by Mansell… sending a steak back, at a fast casual eatery.

Raylan and Bryl pulled up to and entered Sandy and Hila’s building, where they picked up on the latter being held by the two Albanians. Raylan held one at gunpoint, while Bryl chased the other outside, when he tried to flee. Soon after, a gunshot rang out, and Raylan found Bryl standing over a dead Albanian’s body in the street — just as Mansell cruised by, pointing finger guns at the U.S. Marshal.

In the sneak peek above, things are tense at the cop shop the morning after, as Raylan, Detective Robinson and the many other assorted LEOs get railed at for having “zero” leads on the murder of Guy and his assistant, Rose Doyle. Who is now in charge of the investigation? Press play above to find out!

Elsewhere in the episode “You Good?,” Carolyn’s past becomes Raylan’s present, and Mansell puts a plan into action. .