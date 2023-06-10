Joe Pickett Sneak Peek: Nate Is Back — With a Grave Warning (Exclusive)

Joe Pickett is caught off-guard by an old friend bearing troubling news, in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from the third episode of Season 2 (streaming Sundays on Paramount+).

Season 2 was set in motion by Wyoming game warden Joe’s (played by Michael Dorman) discovery of a hunter murdered in the mountains, which he then realizes is just one of a series of gruesome slayings. What’s more, Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Julianna Guill), realize that the murdered men weren’t as innocent as they seemed.

In this Sunday’s episode, titled “Stop the Slaughter,” an anti-hunting activist, Klamath Moore, stirs up trouble in Saddlestring when he hears about the death of the local hunter. Joe in turn grapples with what really happened on Bermuda Mountain and searches for answers as he investigates the murder.

Amid all that early Season 3 drama, one might think Joe would relish a catch-up with Season 1 fan favorite Nate Romanowski, played by Mustafa Speaks. But in the exclusive clip above, the enigmatic Nate adds another deadly something onto poor Joe’s plate. Press play above to get a taste for what else is in play this season.