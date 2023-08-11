Jared Padalecki Isn’t Messing Around in Exclusive Celebrity Family Feud Preview

From his time on Gilmore Girls, Supernatural and now Walker, Jared Padalecki is no stranger to familial confrontations — and it’s all been leading up to this.

Padalecki, along with wife Genevieve and several of their relatives, are competing in Sunday’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud (ABC, 8/7c), taking on a team led by comedian Pete Holmes, and TVLine has an exclusive first look at their wild face-off.

Without giving too much away, let’s just say that Holmes doesn’t agree with one of his survey results, and Padalecki is quick to point out that maybe Holmes is just… bad at this game? And perhaps not great at speaking in general?

Padalecki’s Walker, a reboot of the classic Walker, Texas Ranger, wrapped its third season in May. Though it has been renewed for a fourth season — one of the few scripted series to survive The CW’s acquisition by Nexstar — the concurrent writers’ and actors’ strikes ensure that we won’t be seeing any new episodes until sometime in 2024. Holmes’ most recent TV credits include the short-lived CBS bowling comedy How We Roll, as well as a recurring role on NBC’s Night Court update.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at Sunday's big Padalecki/Holmes showdown