Is It Cake, Too?: 5 Things to Know About the Return of Netflix’s Hyperrealistic Baking Competition

Feast your eyes and prepare your taste buds for an all new season of the Netflix show Is It Cake?, all eight episodes of which begin streaming on Friday, June 30.

Is It Cake? is a cake-baking competition show that premiered in March 2022 and was highly praised for some of the most impressive hyperrealistic cakes ever created, from suitcases to rubber ducks to red Solo cups. Ahead of the show’s second season — which Netflix is calling Is It Cake, Too? — host/Saturday Night Live cast member Mikey Day spoke about what he loves about the show and what fans can expect this season.

CRAZIER CAKES | If you think you’ve seen it all last season, then prepare for this season to blow your mind. Day said the new contestants brought their A-game and really impressed him with the level of creativity and difficulty. “There was one cake that had a working water spout, and I’m like, ‘This is insane,’” Day said. “You push a button and water comes out.” Additionally, Cash or Cake, the mini game that puts contestants in the judges’ shoes as they guess whether an entry is baked goods or a disguised bag of money, isn’t going to get any easier. “The Cake or Cash cakes are bananas,” Day said. “Still really good and really hard to figure out. I mean it’s bordering on impossible.” Winners will take home upwards of $5,000.

A SUPPORTIVE CAST | Who doesn’t love sportsmanship? Even though this is a competition, Day said that the competitors aren’t at each other’s throats, but instead support and uplift one another. “There’s no hushed conversations that are subtitled with little italic yellow subtitles where they’re kind of scheming against each other,” Day said. Most importantly, he said he is glad that the show is giving the contestants the exposure they need. He added that he enjoyed the show’s kindness and silliness: “There’s a lot of money and it’s good for these bakers’ careers and whatnot, but everyone’s still having a good time.”

LOOK SHARP! | When it comes to slicing cakes open, Day uses an array of objects: knives, a hatchet, even a blowtorch when hard modeling chocolate is involved. Though we won’t see him use a chainsaw anytime soon, he teased a bunch of new cake-carving options. “It’s fun to stand there in front of the judges and contestants heating up the knife,” Day said. “It always feels like I’m gonna be torturing someone.”

KID FANS, KID JUDGES? | Day has an idea for potential judges’ panel candidates… one day. “I think it would be so cool to have kids, and kids are so honest,” Day said. But for now, he said he’s been pleased to see how many children watch and love the competition. “I’ve heard from a lot of them and seen drawings that people have sent me on social media, or like, videos of kids hosting their own version at home, which is so fantastic to see.”

DAY’S DREAM HYPERREALISTIC CAKE | And if Day had a say in which hyperrealstic cakes were on the table? “I think a full skeleton would be cool,” he said. “I also want some sort of vehicle, like a little car — something I can get into. It’s been my goal for a while… Even if it’s a little moped. Being transported via cake would be ridiculous but just so much fun. I would like to see a full-size sedan made out of cake.” He laughed. “Like, a baseball and glove made out of cake, so you can catch a cake ball with a glove made out of cake. I mean, the possibilities are truly endless.”