iCarly Season Finale Spreads Wedding Fever: Are Carly and Freddie Next? Watch Exclusive Sneak Peek

Do iHear wedding bells in Carly Shay and Freddie Benson’s not-too-distant future?

After officially going public with their relationship earlier this season, iCarly‘s key couple is looking to the future in Thursday’s finale, and TVLine has an exclusive first look that’s sure to make #Creddie fans swoon.

The episode, curiously titled “iHave a Proposal,” cordially invites viewers to celebrate the weird-yet-wonderful union of Freddie’s mom and Lewbert Sline. And they aren’t the only ones with marriage on their minds.

“Isn’t this so romantic?” Carly asks Freddie as they put the finishing touches on the couple’s big day. “This is where two people start their lives together. The bride stands here and says, ‘I didn’t expect to fall for you, but you were right there all along.’ And then the groom will be all, ‘I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.’ Did I miss anything?”

We’re pretty sure Freddie speaks for the entire fandom when he replies, “No, that was perfect.”

Of course, in typical iCarly fashion, there’s more to the story here. According to Paramount+’s official logline, “a misunderstanding leads Freddie and Carly to consider their own future together,” so things are almost certain to spiral out of control after this clip. And we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Thursday’s iCarly finale, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Are you hoping for a proposal?