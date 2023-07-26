Read Next: Kevin Spacey Found Not Guilty of Sexual Assault Charges in UK Trial
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows
EXCLUSIVE

iCarly Season Finale Spreads Wedding Fever: Are Carly and Freddie Next? Watch Exclusive Sneak Peek

Share

Do iHear wedding bells in Carly Shay and Freddie Benson’s not-too-distant future?

After officially going public with their relationship earlier this season, iCarly‘s key couple is looking to the future in Thursday’s finale, and TVLine has an exclusive first look that’s sure to make #Creddie fans swoon.

The episode, curiously titled “iHave a Proposal,” cordially invites viewers to celebrate the weird-yet-wonderful union of Freddie’s mom and Lewbert Sline. And they aren’t the only ones with marriage on their minds.

“Isn’t this so romantic?” Carly asks Freddie as they put the finishing touches on the couple’s big day. “This is where two people start their lives together. The bride stands here and says, ‘I didn’t expect to fall for you, but you were right there all along.’ And then the groom will be all, ‘I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.’ Did I miss anything?”

We’re pretty sure Freddie speaks for the entire fandom when he replies, “No, that was perfect.”

Of course, in typical iCarly fashion, there’s more to the story here. According to Paramount+’s official logline, “a misunderstanding leads Freddie and Carly to consider their own future together,” so things are almost certain to spiral out of control after this clip. And we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Thursday’s iCarly finale, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Are you hoping for a proposal?

For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

1 Comment

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Yep, I’m dead. This is going to be a beautiful episode.

    Reply
What to Watch Today
July 26, 2023
03:00 AM
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals The Hardy BoysHijackSecret Invasion
08:00 PM
L.A. Fire & Rescue
09:00 PM
Big Brother: 25th Anniversary CelebrationFIFA Women's World CupRiverdaleThe Wonder Years
10:00 PM
After the Bite
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad