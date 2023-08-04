HSM:TM:TS Season 4: Watch Ricky and E.J.’s Emotional Reunion (Exclusive)

Get ready for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The College Years.

Just kidding! But Ricky (Joshua Bassett) does pay a visit to East High graduate E.J. (Matt Cornett) in the Disney+ comedy’s upcoming final season, and TVLine has an exclusive first look at their emotional — and more importantly musical — reunion in E.J.’s dorm room.

The short-but-sweet clip finds E.J. giving Ricky a taste of an original song he wrote about his difficult relationship with his father.

“E.J. has a really meaningful role this season,” showrunner Tim Federle tells TVLine. “He arrives at a moment when some people need some tough love, and [he brings] the perspective of somebody who not long ago was in their shoes as a high schooler.” (Note: We spoke with Tim prior to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.)

Check out a pair of first-look photos from E.J. and Ricky’s reunion below:

You have to admit, it’s nice to see these two supporting one another after everything they’ve been through over the years. From fighting over roles to fighting over girls, these two… well, they’ve done a lot of fighting. Here’s to more hugs in Season 4!

All eight episodes of the show’s fourth and final season will be available to stream on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at “Speak Out,” then drop a comment with your thoughts on HSM:TM:TS‘ final season below. How do you hope the Wildcats’ stories come to an end?