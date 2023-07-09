Hijack Sneak Peek: Sam Reveals His ‘Tactics’ to a Wounded [Spoiler]

Idris Elba’s Sam Nelson finds himself in an interesting position — zip-tied, yet trying to do right by one of the hijackers — in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from Episode 4 of Apple TV+’s Hijack (out Wednesday, July 12).

When last we tuned into the real-time thriller, there was a lot going on. Sam and some neighbors in first class had deduced that the hijackers were wielding guns loaded with blanks, so when an unrelated commotion broke out — as Nasir tried to fetch his uncle’s insulin from an overhead bin, drawing pissy Jaden’s ire — Sam sneaked to the back to go mano a mano with the older, isolated hijacker.

Said hijacker, alas, put up a good fight, ultimately emerging with his pistol trained on Sam. Sam coolly invited the hijacker to pull the trigger, scoffing that everyone knows the baddies are using blanks. Meanwhile, lead hijacker Stuart had quietly swapped live ammo into his gun and charged to the back of the plane, where Jaden was tussling with Nasir and his friend, and that one little girl had gone missing. A gunshot then rang out, its target unknown, as the episode ended….

In the sneak peek above, the younger male hijacker (played by Jack McMullen of BBC’s The First Team) has been wounded, and zip-tied Sam has been doing his best to get the kid proper medical attention. (Who aboard KA29 do you think is laying low as a doctor?) But is Sam simply that good a guy, or does he have an agenda? Press play above to get a snippet of the gents’ conversation.

Elsewhere in the episode “Not Responding,” an incident team in Westminster scrambles to intercept fighter jets, and Sam cleverly tries contacting the ground again.

