Hijack Finale Sneak Peek: Sam Wants to Speak to the Hijacking’s New Manager!

When last we tuned into Apple TV+’s Hijack, a brand-new player had emerged from seat 13A. And as the season finale gets underway this Wednesday, Sam (played by Iris Elba) does his best to get on this stranger’s good side.

At the close of last week’s episode, the passengers of KA29 saw an opportunity to “shake things up,” by charging at and assaulting the remaining hijackers. But amid that outburst — and as Sam tussled with loaded-gun-toting Stuart — a mousy middle-aged female passenger of no note got an unseen text message.

In the fast-moving moments that followed, it became clear that this woman had in fact been the recipient of the “NOW” text message that newly sprung convict Edgar had sent upon realizing that Johnny Law had attempted (yet failed) to re-capture him and his cohort John at a tiny airstrip.

This woman slipped into a lavatory and removed a gun from her tote bag, then marched up the aisle to coldly put a bullet in the captain’s head and lock herself in the cockpit.

Your August Streaming Guide Is Here! View List

Not long into this week’s finale, it is determined that the new “pilot” in charge of everyone’s fate is named Amanda — and, what’s more, her bold move is as much a surprise to Stuart and his band of hijackers as anyone! So in the clip above, Sam does best he can to hail Amanda on the intercom and talk her out of steering KA29 into the heart of downtown London….

With less than an hour of flight time left and the clock ticking, do Sam’s expert negotiator ways have an effect on Amanda? Press play above and find out!