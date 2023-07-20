Read Next: Melanie Lynskey Almost Played Willow on Buffy?! She Reveals Why She ‘Wasn’t Super Into It at the Time’
Heels Season 2: AJ Mendez Wrestles CM Punk in New Extended Clip — Watch!

Crystal (played by Kelli Berglund) won’t be the DWL’s only female wrestler when Heels returns for Season 2. Elle Dorado (former WWE Divas Champion AJ Mendez) will drop by this season to give the newly crowned champion some real competition.

On Wednesday, Starz unveiled an extended sneak peek at Elle’s arrival, which features the famed wrestler mixing it up with Ricky Rabies (played by Mendez’s real-life husband and current AEW fixture CM Punk). Press PLAY above to see Punk and Mendez go at it in the ring.

New episodes — which premiere on Friday, July 28 — see Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) “continue to fight over their late father’s legacy and their individual versions of success, while also working to find their own identity as a ‘face’ or a ‘heel,’” per the official synopsis.

Returning cast also includes Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, Trey Tucker as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos as Diego Cottonmouth, Alice Barrett Mitchell as Carol Spade and David James Elliott as Jack and Ace’s father Tom Spade. 

In addition to Mendez (Women of Wrestling, WWE) as Elle Dorado, newcomers this year include Josh Segarra (Arrow, The Other Two) as Brooks Rizzo and Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy) as Jen Lussier.

