Drag Race All Stars Sneak Peek: With Only Three Queens Left, Who Will Snatch the Crown? (Exclusive)

Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 begins with Kandy Muse asking Jimbo the question on everyone’s mind: “Why did you pick Alexis?” (Not that we’re mad she did it.)

“Did I?” Jimbo asks coyly in TVLine’s sneak peek of Episode 10. She then concedes: “I felt like I had to stick to track record and the judges’ critiques. If the situation reverses, which it still might, I want you guys to remember that. … Will you guys remember that?”

That’s when things get awkward. Kandy throws out a joking “no” (or at least we think she’s joking), before saying, “We will today. Tomorrow we might not.” Even Jessica Wild seems uncertain, reinforcing that it’s now every queen for herself.

The mind games continue when the lip sticks are brought out, revealing who each of the queens voted for last week. Only Jimbo picked Alexis, prompting Kandy to explain the tenuous alliance she had with Ms. Michelle — and making Jimbo a little nervous.

“I’m in an alliance with Kandy, and I have to trust her, but moments like this make me wonder if this alliance is going to bite me in the ass real hard,” Jimbo admits.”

With the dust settled, the queens learn about this week’s challenge — to turn three lesbians into overnight drag superstars.

“This week’s episode is being brought to you by the letter L, as in lesbians,” RuPaul explains. “From the early days of the gay liberation movement to the AIDS crisis to today, our queer sisters have always shown up when the LGBTQ community needed them the most. But too often they remain our silent heroes. So this week, we want to make some noise.”

