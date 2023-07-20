Zombies’ Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim Return in Disney Shorts — First Look at New Song ‘Endless Summer’ (Exclusive)

Is there really such a thing as too much summer? We didn’t think so, but here come Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim to prove us wrong.

The duo returns to voice Addison and Zed in Zombies: The Re-Animated Series Shorts, a collection of short-form musical adventures set in the town of Seabrook, and TVLine has an exclusive first look at Donnelly and Manheim’s performance of certified bop “Endless Summer.”

Set after the events of the third Zombies movie, the shorts find Addison, Zed and the whole crew “encountering new monsters — a carnivorous plant monster, horrifying mega-cricket and even evil clones — while dealing with school and new experiences like a never-ending summer time loop,” according to Disney’s official logline.

And Donnelly and Manheim aren’t the only actors reprising their roles from the original trilogy. The shorts welcome back a slew of familiar werewolves, zombies, aliens and even a few humans. Be on the lookout for Ariel Martin as Wynter, Chandler Kinney as Willa, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Jonathan Langdon as Coach, James Godfrey as Bonzo, Kylee Russell as Eliza and Terry Hu as A-Spen.

Zombies: The Re-Animated Series Shorts premieres Friday, July 21 on Disney Channel, the network’s YouTube channel, the DisneyNow app, and will be available to stream on Disney+.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Addison and Zed’s big number, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Are you glad to be back in Seabrook?