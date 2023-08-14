Dark Winds Sneak Peek: Leaphorn Has the Blond Man in His Sights — What Will He Do Next?

Leaphorn has a big decision to make n this sneak peek from the next episode of Dark Winds Season 2, premiering this Thursday on AMC+ and airing Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.

When last we tuned in, the Blond Man (played by Hap and Leonard‘s Nicholas Logan) had failed in his bid to stalk and take out Chee (Kiowa Gordon) at the hospital, so he dove headfirst out a window and then fled, bruised and bloodied, into the nearby desert. The Blond Man eventually found unexpected salvation — in the form of food (mmmm, sheep eyeballs!) and some first aid — from an old woman whose water he was caught stealing.

Meanwhile, as Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Manuelito (Jessica Matten) and Sheriff Gordo Sena (A MArtinez) worked hard to uncover any leads, Manuelito discovered that the documents the Blond Man had been burning on the Malpais were part of a geological survey that revealed that the drilling site where Joe Jr. was killed in an “accident” was worthless, containing no oil and little uranium — and yet B.J. Vines was still hot to purchase the mine. Hmmm….

In the pretty spoilery sneak peek above, released on Monday by AMC+/AMC, Leaphorn not only gets a bead on the Blond Man but somehow winds up lassoing the serial killer/bomber — though from the bloodied looks of it, the feat was not easy for ol’ Joe. Press play above to see what happens as the Blond Man pieces together his captor’s connection to his crimes….

Elsewhere in Season 2′, Episode 4’s antepenultimate episode, titled “The March”: Manuelito stands up to the sheriff in a bid to rescue her boss, while Chee, seeking answers on a case, considers a dangerous proposition.

