Daria, Voiced by Tracy Grandstaff, Returns to TV in Beavis and Butt-Head Finale — Watch (Exclusive)

For the first time in more than two decades, Tracy Grandstaff‘s unmistakable voice is returning to TV as the iconic Daria — though the angsty teen looks a little different than you probably remember her.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the Beavis and Butt-Head finale, streaming Thursday on Paramount+, which puts Smart Beavis and Smart Butt-Head on trial for their crimes.

Among their crimes, they were “supposed to have spent the last two years exploring the various universes and what have you. But all [they’ve] done is run up an expense account on space nachos and intergalactic pornography.”

One of the giant-headed judges determining their fate is none other than Smart Daria (Grandstaff). Daria previously made a silent cameo in 2020’s Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which introduced the multiverse in which the show now exists. It was then that we met Smart Beavis and Smart Butt-Head, intellectually superior versions of the characters from another universe.

The character of Daria first recurred on the original Beavis and Butt-Head on MTV (1992–1997), before landing her own self-titled spinoff (1997–2002).

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look (and listen) at Smart Daria’s Beavis and Butt-Head debut, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the revival below.
4 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. wait wasn’t Daria always smart?

    Reply

    • Smarter Daria 🤣

      Reply

  2. Is this a series finale, or just a season finale? Either way – looks like it’ll be fun!

    Reply

  3. It’s been a while since I’ve watched Beavis & Butthead (haven’t seen any of the new stuff), but is that one that keeps saying “M’kay” supposed to be Mr. Mackey from Southpark?

    I am glad to see Daria again.

    Reply
