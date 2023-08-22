Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Photos: The Search for Maddie Is On! — Plus, J. Edgar Returns

The intense hunt for Maddie Bosch is on, as seen in a first flurry of photos from Bosch: Legacy Season 2.

On track to premiere sometime this fall (exact date TBA), Season 2 of the Titus Welliver-led Freevee series will pick up right where Season 1 left off, with Harry’s daughter (played by Madison Lintz) having gone missing — presumably abducted by the lucha libre mask-wearing man who was hiding in her closest at the close of the freshman finale.

Harry & Co. in turn get to piecing together Maddie’s possible whereabouts.

The Season 2 photos (shown above and below) also feature the return of Detective J. Edgar (played by Bosch vet Jamie Hector), who was last seen midway through Legacy Season 1 and now is due to get his own spinoff. (A second Bosch-iverse series in development will follow Detective Renee Ballard, a character from Michael Connelly’s novels who is tasked with running the LAPD’s cold case division.)

You also get a first look at newcomer Special Agent Will Barron, played by Anthony Michael Hall (whose previous TV credits include The Dead Zone, Murder in the First and The Goldbergs).

In addition to Welliver and Lintz, the returning cast for Season 2 includes Mimi Rogers (as Honey “Money” Chandler), Stephen A. Chang (Maurice “Mo” Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), David Moses (Martin Rose) and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Det. Joan Bennett).

Also due back in Season 2 are Scott Klace (as Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. “Crate” Moore), Troy Evans (Det. “Barrel” Johnson), Jacqueline Pinol (Det. Julie Epinosa), Jacqueline Obradors (Christine Vega), DaJuan Johnson (Rondell Pierce) and David Marciano (Det. Brad Conniff).

The first teaser trailer for Bosch: Legacy Season 2 will premiere this Thursday night during Prime Video’s broadcast of a Thursday Night Football pre-season game.

Bosch: Legacy is already renewed for Season 3.