Avatar: The Last Airbender: Netflix Reveals First Look at Live-Action Series

Netflix is inviting its subscribers to get bent in 2024.

Five years after the streamer first announced its plan for a live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, fans were finally given a first look during Netflix’s annual Tudum event on Saturday.

Behold the long-awaited first images of Sokka, Katara, Aang and Zuko below:

Netflix also released the first official teaser for the live-action series, which you can watch above. Though it doesn’t include any actual footage, it’s still likely to leave longtime fans with nostalgia-induced chills

Described as an “authentic adaptation” of the original animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender is set in a mystical world where people can manipulate (aka “bend”) the elements. The story centers around 12-year-old Aang, who awakens from an icy slumber to discover that he is now the last living airbender. Adventures ensue.

Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Kiawentiio as Katar and Ian Ousley as Sokka. Albert Kim serves as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore and Michael Goi.

The original animated Avatar series aired for three seasons (2005–2008), followed by spinoff series The Legend of Korra, which ran for four seasons (2012–2014).

Hit PLAY on the teaser and drink in the first-look photo above, then drop a comment with your knee-jerk thoughts on Netflix’s live-action Avatar below.