YES Network Cameraman Struck in Head by Errant Throw During Yankees vs. Orioles Game — Watch

A YES Network cameraman was hospitalized Wednesday after he was struck in the head by an errant throw.

The unsettling moment occurred during the bottom of the fifth inning, when Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson attempted to complete a double play. His throw went over the head of first baseman Ryan O’Hearn and struck camera operator Pete Stendel, who fell to the ground.

Cameraman deserves a Medal of Honor wtffff pic.twitter.com/RsMC2RUwYO — Jimmy Randazzo (@JimmyRandazzo) July 6, 2023

The game was halted for 15 minutes while stadium personnel tended to Stendel. He was placed on a stretcher and driven off the field.

“Definitely praying for him,” New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said (per ESPN). “It was good to see him obviously coherent and obviously raising his hand going off.”

Added Henderson: “I hope he’s doing all right. My prayers go out to him. I’m just thankful for the guys that rushed over there to him to help him.”

Following the game, the YES Network tweeted that Stendel was “conscious and undergoing tests” at a nearby hospital.