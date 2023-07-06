Read Next: Ratings: Riverdale Eyes Audience Low With Its Final Musical Episode
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

YES Network Cameraman Struck in Head by Errant Throw During Yankees vs. Orioles Game — Watch

YES Network cameraman struck in head during Yankees vs. Orioles game on Wednesday, July 5, 2023
YES Network/Prime Video screenshot
Share

A YES Network cameraman was hospitalized Wednesday after he was struck in the head by an errant throw.

The unsettling moment occurred during the bottom of the fifth inning, when Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson attempted to complete a double play. His throw went over the head of first baseman Ryan O’Hearn and struck camera operator Pete Stendel, who fell to the ground.

The game was halted for 15 minutes while stadium personnel tended to Stendel. He was placed on a stretcher and driven off the field.

“Definitely praying for him,” New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said (per ESPN). “It was good to see him obviously coherent and obviously raising his hand going off.”

Added Henderson: “I hope he’s doing all right. My prayers go out to him. I’m just thankful for the guys that rushed over there to him to help him.”

Following the game, the YES Network tweeted that Stendel was “conscious and undergoing tests” at a nearby hospital.

For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

1 Comment

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Ouch!

    Reply
What to Watch Today
July 06, 2023
03:00 AM
And Just Like That...Downey's Dream CarsHart to HeartiCarlyKevin Hart: Reality CheckThe Lincoln LawyerShaun White: The Last RunStar Trek: Strange New Worlds
08:00 PM
The Blacklist
09:00 PM
The Chase
12:00 AM
My Adventures With Superman
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad