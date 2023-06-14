XO, Kitty: Netflix’s To All the Boys Spinoff Series Renewed for Season 2

Katherine Song Covey will be returning to KISS: Netflix has renewed its To All the Boys spinoff series XO, Kitty for a second season, TVLine has learned.

The offshoot centers around Lara Jean’s younger sister Kitty (played by Anna Cathcart), who is now a 16-year-old studying abroad on scholarship at KISS (Korean Independent School of Seoul), the same institution where her mom spent her junior year of high school. It also happens to be the school that her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi) attends — but over the course of Season 1, which debuted May 18, Kitty also developed feelings for her gay classmate Yuri (Gia Kim).

Adding to an already complicated “love constellation,” as Kim and Cathcart dubbed it, was Dae’s best friend Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee), who declared to Kitty at the end of the season finale that he fell in love with her. Kitty — who was dealing her feelings for Yuri, her breakup with Dae and her expulsion from KISS — was left shocked by the confession.

“I think she’s kind of thrown off, and her eyes are going to open to a whole other possibility and a whole new door,” Cathcart told TVLine. When it comes to Min Ho, “she’s like, ‘Hold up, I didn’t even think about this.’ So it definitely wasn’t on Kitty’s mind. I don’t think Min Ho is somebody that she’s fallen for in this season, but you never know. It’s a possibility, of course.”

The show’s cast also includes Anthony Keyvan (as classmate Q), Peter Thurnwald (as teacher Alex), Yunjin Kim (as Gia’s mom and KISS’ principal Jina), Michael K Lee (as Professor Lee), Jocelyn Shelfo (as classmate Madison) and Regan Aliyah (as Gia’s girlfriend Juliana). Additionally, John Corbett and Sarayu Blue briefly reprised their To All the Boys roles as Kitty’s dad and stepmom, respectively.

