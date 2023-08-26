Friday Night SmackDown opened on a solemn note as the entire roster gathered on stage to honor Hall of Fame wrestler Terry Funk and former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, who both died this week.

The late wrestlers were given a moment of silence followed by a 10-bell salute — a tradition for in-ring performers who’ve passed.

This week, we lost two beloved members of the WWE family, Hall of Famer Terry Funk and the one and only Bray Wyatt.



Tonight, we pay tribute to their incredible careers. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rekZls2GrF — WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2023

Funk, a legend of hardcore wrestling, died on Wednesday at 79 years old. Former protégé and fellow Hall of Famer Mick Foley memorialized Funk on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, writing, “He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw.”

Cody Rhodes made a special appearance on SmackDown to pay his respect to Funk, and announced a hardcore tag team match in Funk’s honor between the Brawling Brutes and Street Profits.

Funk is a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion (2x), ECW Television Champion and WWE Tag Team Champion (with Cactus Jack). In 2009, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Bray Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, died on Thursday at 36 years old. According to Fightful.com managing editor Sean Ross Sapp, Rotunda “got COVID that exacerbated heart issues.

“There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery,” Sapp shared at the time of Rotunda’s passing. “Unfortunately, today he suffered a heart attack and passed away.”

WWE aired a special video package during Smackdown highlighting Rotunda’s life and career, which you can watch below.

He's got the whole world in his hands…



Thank you, Bray Wyatt. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/aLSay3lYh1 — WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2023

Many took to social media to honor Rotunda, including Braun Strowman, who called him “my best friend, my mentor, my big little brother, my brother of destruction.

“You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved, and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person,” Strowman’s statement continued. “Windham, you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul. The world lost such and amazing man. My heart is with the Rotunda family, JoJo and all the babies. Know I love you all so much. I’ll see you down the road, my friend. Slap Brodie on the ass for me when you see him. I know this isn’t bye forever.”

Rotunda is a former WWE Champion, Universal Champion (2x), Raw Tag Team Champion and SmackDown Tag Team Champion.