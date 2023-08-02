Writers Strike Update: WGA and AMPTP to Resume Talks as Strike Nears Day 100

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has confirmed it will sit down with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) Friday to continue discussions in an attempt to end the writers strike that will soon hit its 100-day mark.
“The WGA has confirmed that it will sit down with the AMPTP on Friday to try to put an end to the writers strike that has been going on since May 2,” the guild’s negotiating committee wrote in a letter sent to its members Tuesday night and obtained by our sister site Deadline. “The AMPTP, through [President] Carol Lombardini, reached out to the WGA today and requested a meeting this Friday to discuss negotiations.”
Continued the statement: “We’ll be back in communication with you sometime after the meeting with further information. As we’ve said before, be wary of rumors. Whenever there is important news to share, you will hear it directly from us.”
While the meeting doesn’t necessarily mean the strike’s end is in sight, it is a glimmer of hope and the first significant step forward for striking workers who have been on the picket lines for three months.
When the strike first began, TVLine heard from multiple sources that the guild was steeled to go at least six months if that’s what was needed to make any headway on their multiple asks.
At the center of the negotiation: An acknowledgment of, and correcting for, the way that streaming has affected the work, compensation and working conditions of writers. “Over the past decade, the companies embraced business practices that slashed our compensation and undermined our working conditions,” the Writers Guild of America West wrote in a tweet. “We are asking to restore writer pay & conditions to reflect our value to this industry. The survival of our profession is at stake.”
Some of the association’s demands include increased residuals for reuse markets, the reduction of “mini writers rooms” that greatly diminish the size of TV writing staffs, increased contributions to pension plans and health funds, and standardized compensation and residual terms for features released either theatrically or via streaming. In addition: enacted measures to combat discrimination and harassment and promote pay equity, and a strengthened regulation of options and exclusivity in television writer employment contracts.
Positive development! Some of us were expecting Labor Day at a minimum for talks to resume. Doesn’t mean they’ll make real offers but a step in the right direction
It would be nice if there was a requirement that during a strike representatives from both sides must meet daily until a strike is resolved. Even if one side chooses to sit in a room in silence for hours day after day, that will be there choice, but I think a daily meeting requirement will do more good to eventually causing things to move along.
Nah this doesn’t make any sense. The AMPTP is the only side that has been unwilling to talk so they’d just be punishing the WGA with that kind of rule. They’d happily let the WGA side sit in a room every day.
That’s not how negotiations work. Sometimes they can become very heated and both sides need to step away, cool down and reassess where they are.
Here’s what isn’t a rumor.There will be essentially no new production of content with broadcast in calendar 2023.There’s no realistic way for that to happen when you include a holiday break which will happen even if the strike ends soon.
It is also virtually a certainty that all forms of paywalls,cable,streamers,will go up in price over the year or two after the strike to cover increased costs from new required provisions of contracts and so forth.It is highly unlikely various studios,production companies, distributors and other industry players will absorb much of the new costs and those that do will at least somewhat offset those costs by reducing what you get for your money.
I’m in favor or actors and of crew getting a better deal,better treatment and better benefits,but have on illusions about where those costs will come from.it will be you.
Nice propaganda from the studio side here.
What’s the propaganda? These companies are accused of being greedy (probably accurately), and then you assume they won’t pass on the added costs to consumers?
No “probably” about it. Not Billy, but guessing that he took issue with the “it’s the writers/actors versus consumers” framing in DG’s comment and lack of acknowledgment that it’s 100% the studios’ poor treatment of workers that is fueling this. They don’t NEED to raise fees for consumers “to cover increased costs” – they have that money, but they don’t want to give it up. Yes, you pointed out this greed, but the original comment didn’t. And not saying the original commenter has bad intentions, but it’s important to include that context.
Propaganda doesn’t have to be false information, per se. Context matters. Why was this DG bringing those talking points up? Content production schedules and subscription costs were tangential to the specific aspects of the strike discussed in this article. No, that person or bot is a paid plant, using those talking points the way they’re always used: to paint striking workers as greedy and making unreasonable demands. The detail non-propagandists must be deliberate about including when they talk about costs being passed on to consumers is that, while yes we know they will be, they don’t HAVE to be: the worker demands are fair and reasonable and absorbable, but these companies are CHOOSING to instead continue over-the-top CEO pay, stock buybacks, dividends, etc.
Not propaganda.It’s truth avd fsct.The more AMTPT has to pay the more the costs ruses to make tv shows/movies mtge more the price of streaming services,cable,ect will go up to offset thier costs so the greedy CEO Csn still,pocket a lot if monry.
The studios will charge whatever they think will make them the most money. If they think they could charge $2/month more without losing a significant amount of customers, they’ll do that whether the talent gets paid more or not.
But no one is under any obligation to subscribe to a streaming company—unlike cable, where there was often no competition in any given geographic area. If the streamers do raise rates, they can expect fewer subscribers.
Good. I don’t have a dog in this fight but I truly hope that the AMPTP is willing to ACTUALLY negotiate with the WGA. It’s kind of hard to negotiate with yourself.🙄
Good.
I am already looking forward to a not so busy autumn after a not so busy summer.
The less shows on TV the less stress ^^
Hopefully good things happen,
Maybe WGA -Sag and Iatse Members should cancel their streaming/cable services until a deal is reached we are back to work