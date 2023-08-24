TVLine Items: Wolf Like Me Return Date, Billy the Kid Season 2 Teaser and More

Wolf Like Me will be howling up new episodes this fall: Season 2 of the Peacock romantic dramedy will premiere Thursday, Oct. 19, with all seven installments.

Additionally, the streamer has announced that Édgar Ramírez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) has joined the cast as Anton, the former professor of Isla Fisher’s character.

In Season 2, “Mary (Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) leap into the next phase of their relationship and face their biggest challenge yet: pregnancy,” reads the official synopsis. “As much as they try to have a ‘normal’ pregnancy, it seems impossible with so many questions looming over them. Will their child be a baby or a wolf pup? Just how long can they keep things secret from the rest of their family? And will what happened in the outback come back to haunt them?”

Then Anton suddenly reappears in Mary’s life, bringing with him new secrets from her past, and “leaving Mary and Gary to question whether they’re even meant to be together.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Maya Jama, host of ITV’s Love Island, will also front the spinoff Love Island Games, premiering Wednesday, Nov. 1 on Peacock. Comedian Iain Stirling returns as narrator for the Fiji-set offshoot, which brings together fan favorites from various Love Island series across the globe for a second shot at love.

* The drama Black Cake, executive-produced by Oprah Winfrey and based on Charmaine Wilkerson’s book, will debut Wednesday, Nov. 1 on Hulu, with its first three episodes, followed by one installment weekly.

* Billy the Kid Season 2: Part One, consisting of four episodes, will premiere Sunday, Oct. 15 at 9/8c on MGM+, with Part Two slated for 2024; watch a teaser:

* Football Must Go On, a four-part documentary following the Ukraine soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk “as they compete in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League season against the constant backdrop of their homeland being ravaged by war,” will debut Tuesday, Sept. 12 on Paramount+. Watch a trailer:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?