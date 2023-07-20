TVLine Items: Winning Time Trailer, Secret Invasion on Hulu and More

The battle for basketball supremacy is officially on in Season 2 of HBO’s Winning Time.

In a new trailer (which you can watch above), Magic Johnson and the L.A. Lakers are basking in the glow of their recent NBA championship, but Larry Bird and the hated Boston Celtics are determined to take them down. Season 2 dives into the heart of the fierce Lakers-Celtics rivalry in the ’80s, including Magic’s clashes with his head coach Paul Westhead, Pat Riley’s slicked-back hair and Celtics player Kevin McHale’s infamous clothesline of Lakers player Kurt Rambis.

Season 2 of Winning Time premieres Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9/8c on HBO.

* The first three episodes of Disney+’s Secret Invasion will be available to stream on Hulu from Friday, July 21, through Thursday, Aug. 17.

* HGTV has renewed Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, starring interior designer Christina Hall, for a 12-episode season and a six-episode season, respectively, our sister site Variety reports.

* Adult Swim has greenlit the Toonami original anime series Lazarus, a sci-fi, globe-trotting thriller set in the near future from Cowboy Bebop creator Shinichirō Watanabe, with “sequences meticulously designed by” John Wick film franchise director Chad Stahelski.

* Apple TV+ has picked up the drama series La Maison, about the French fashion house, starring Lambert Wilson (The Matrix movies) as designer Vincent LeDu.

* Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook, featuring over 55 recipes from real-life chef Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau, who is a set caterer and fan-favorite character on the series, will be released on Sept. 12. (Shop Amazon)

* HBO has announced that Season 2 of Spanish-language drama 30 Coins will premiere in October (exact date TBA). Watch a trailer featuring new cast member Paul Giamatti:

