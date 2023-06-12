Winning Time Season 2 Sets August Release Date — Watch Teaser Trailer

Season 2 of HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is set for tip-off on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9/8c.

Watch a first teaser trailer above, and check out the Season 2 poster below.

The seven-episode second season will continue to explore the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, this time zeroing in on the period just after the Finals in 1980, through to 1984, culminating in the first professional rematch of the era’s greatest stars: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Back for Season 2 are John C. Reilly (as Jerry Buss), Quincy Isaiah (Magic Johnson), Adrien Brody (Pat Riley), Jason Clarke (Jerry West), Gaby Hoffmann (Claire Rothman), Jason Segel (Paul Westhead), Hadley Robinson (Jeanie Buss), DeVaughn Nixon (Norm Nixon), Solomon Hughes (Kareen Abdul-Jabbar), Tamera Tomakili (Cookie Keely), Brett Cullen (Bill Sharman), Stephen Adly Guirgis (Frank Mariani), Spencer Garrett (Chick Hearn), Molly Gordon (Linda Zafrani), Joey Brooks (Lon Rosen), Delante Desouza (Michael Cooper), Jimel Atkins (Jamaal Wilkes), Austin Aaron (Mark Landsberger), McCabe Slye (Jimmy Buss), Thomas Mann (Johnny Buss), Gillian Jacobs (Chris Riley), Michael Chiklis (Red Auerbach) and Rob Morgan (Earvin Johnson Sr.).



Adam McKay and Kevin Messick executive-produce Winning Time with co-creator and showrunner Max Borenstein, co-creator Jim Hecht, Scott Stephens, Rodney Barnes, Jason Shuman and director Salli Richardson-Whitfield.