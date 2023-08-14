TVLine Items: William Friedkin Tribute, CNN Schedule Shake-Up and More

Turner Classic Movies will celebrate the life and career of director William Friedkin, who died on Aug. 7 at the age of 87.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, TCM will air three of Friedkin’s movies: The French Connection at 8 pm, followed by To Live and Die in L.A. (at 10 pm) and The Boys in the Band (at 12:15 am).

The tribute continues on Sunday, Nov. 26, with the 2018 documentary Friedkin Uncut (at 8 pm) and one of Friedkin’s most iconic films, The Exorcist (at 10 pm).

* CNN has unveiled its new primetime lineup, with Abby Phillip and Laura Coates anchoring the 10 pm and 11 pm hours, respectively, on weekdays. Additionally, Kasie Hunt will now anchor Early Start, while Phil Mattingly will join Poppy Harlow as a co-anchor of CNN This Morning. Pamela Brown will anchor a new dayside program out of Washington, D.C., and Christiane Amanpour, Chris Wallace, Victor Blackwell and Manu Raju will launch new weekend shows.

* Jen Lilley will reprise her role of Days of Our Lives’ Theresa Donovan during the week of Aug. 28, for Victor Kiriakis’ memorial, Soap Opera Digest reports.

* The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 9/8c on Bravo. Watch a trailer:

* Netflix has released a trailer for Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America, a documentary exposé premiering Wednesday, Sept. 6:

