Whoopi Goldberg Eviscerates Clarence Thomas in Wake of Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action Ruling — Watch Video

Whoopi Goldberg took aim at Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas during Thursday’s edition of The View, which went live just minutes after the Court’s 6-3 decision to upset a 45-year precedent and rule it unconstitutional for universities to consider race in admissions.

“He doesn’t know what diversity is. That’s what he said, and so he doesn’t get it,” Goldberg said in response to Thomas’ concurrence with the decision. “Well, let me pose this question to you, Justice Thomas: Could your mother and father vote in this country? Because had the 14th Amendment actually had us on equal footing, they would’ve been able to vote. And you know why that changed? Because people got out and made a change. If we didn’t have to, no one would do it.

“Who wants to get hit by water from a water hose? Nobody!” Goldberg exclaimed. “But that’s what people did in order to get the vote. So when you say you don’t know what diversity is, I say you’re full of it.”

Earlier during Hot Topics, Goldberg spoke to the importance of affirmative action and why it should continue to be upheld. “The 14th Amendment is supposed to promise equal protection, but if everyone was actually treated equally, we wouldn’t have had to put in affirmative action,” she said. “People wouldn’t have had to march, and begged, and gotten hosed, and all of these things that people did to just balance us out with everything else going on in the country.”

Watch the segment in full below (Goldberg’s Thomas smackdown starts at the 6:00 mark):