Whoopi Goldberg Eviscerates Clarence Thomas in Wake of Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action Ruling — Watch Video

Whoopi Goldberg took aim at Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas during Thursday’s edition of The View, which went live just minutes after the Court’s 6-3 decision to upset a 45-year precedent and rule it unconstitutional for universities to consider race in admissions.
“He doesn’t know what diversity is. That’s what he said, and so he doesn’t get it,” Goldberg said in response to Thomas’ concurrence with the decision. “Well, let me pose this question to you, Justice Thomas: Could your mother and father vote in this country? Because had the 14th Amendment actually had us on equal footing, they would’ve been able to vote. And you know why that changed? Because people got out and made a change. If we didn’t have to, no one would do it.
“Who wants to get hit by water from a water hose? Nobody!” Goldberg exclaimed. “But that’s what people did in order to get the vote. So when you say you don’t know what diversity is, I say you’re full of it.”
Earlier during Hot Topics, Goldberg spoke to the importance of affirmative action and why it should continue to be upheld. “The 14th Amendment is supposed to promise equal protection, but if everyone was actually treated equally, we wouldn’t have had to put in affirmative action,” she said. “People wouldn’t have had to march, and begged, and gotten hosed, and all of these things that people did to just balance us out with everything else going on in the country.”
Watch the segment in full below (Goldberg’s Thomas smackdown starts at the 6:00 mark):
Boo Hoo
Is Whoopi Goldberg gonna make headlines now everyday? Or is TVline having daily coverage of her sayings? 🤔
With the writers strike ongoing and it being early summer, I’m guessing there’s less TV news to cover.
My guess is, if you don’t like it, go elsewhere to read. It’s not like you will be missed.
Affirmative Action helped white women most, now it will help white men, which is exactly what they want—white privilege/white power and Uncle Tom was more than happy to capitulate to his white, wealthy owners.
I don’t think you understand what Affirmative Action is… Maybe that’s why you enjoy watching The View still. Yeeks.
TVLine is now The View recap website lol
I thought colorblindness is what MLK dreamt about
Not really at all what he said
Are you sure?
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
You’re being purposely obtuse and it’s gross because you probably don’t believe in anything MLK said. Yes, that was MLK’s wonderful dream, but he lived in the reality of a country that was racist. And unfortunately, we still have a long way to go.
Annnnnnnnd that day isn’t here or seems to be anywhere on the horizon. Hope that clears it up for ya.
No, it wasn’t. Equality is what he dreamed of. That comes before color-blindness. But that “content of their character is the only MLK line white racists know, so they think it’s all he said. They’d have a heart attack if they ever read what he said about class or about the Vietnam War.
Don’t feel it’s needed anymore honestly.
Because the schools in urban areas have the same resources as schools in the suburbs? Ohh wait…
There are people in urban areas who aren’t black or Hispanic and there are people in suburban areas who aren’t white. I believe in affirmative action but it shouldn’t be based on race, but socio economic status and opportunity.
The voice of white privilege speaks.
Clarence thomS is a ass, he did it and got awY with it he should never had been a justice he doesn’t know what justice looks like but he sure is going to find out,that bribe
Taking mother Fu__er
Whoopie must not know that states like California have already banned the practice of using race as a factor in admissions. Harvard was using the unfair practice but not to help Blacks or Hispanics but to have a legal excuse to admit rich students from Asia. NBC just released a study that 29.6% of students at Harvard are Asian. Black and Hispanic enrollment has dropped year after year as these greedy schools shut out underprivileged Americans whose grades warrant admission but they cannot afford the tuition. Whoopie should realize that affirmative action didn’t help the black population get into these colleges.
Did you watch the full clip? They actually discussed California and result in schools after that change—and it wasn’t positive. Your post doesn’t seem like you watched the full segment clip that they shared that was posted to Twitter, but rather that you posted reactively with whataboutism. It actually appears that they had a much more full and meaningful discussion than you’re aware of, which you might be interested to know and agree with if you watch that. It kind of just seems like you don’t like Whoopi?
Why can’t we cancel her? Upset because people are going back to a merit-based system? Get over it Whoppi and just go away. Oh and take Joy with you.
Whoopi is always on her high horse about something nobody pays attention to her. I’ve quit watching the show as have a lot of people. They’d be better off getting rid of her