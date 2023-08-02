The View Cuts Off Whoopi Goldberg’s Bizarre ‘Pool Sex’ Tangent — Watch Super-Awkward Video

Vacation sex was a supremely hot topic on Wednesday’s episode of The View, but no one — and we mean no one! — could’ve predicted just how far host Whoopi Goldberg would take the conversation.

While discussing a Wall Street Journal article about the pros and cons of having sex while traveling, Goldberg led the conversation astray after some light chatter about alcohol and sex on the beach, both the beverage and the physical activity.

“Sex on the beach is overrated,” she said. “If you try to have sex in the pool, you know, that’s not easy, because you’re trying to go up the hill and you’re getting resistance from the water that is within.”

And she didn’t stop there.

“Have you ever tried to put anything…” she said before pausing and stunning both her cohosts and executive producer Brian Teta. Her tangent, which at first elicited smiles, light laughs and raised eyebrows from the other hosts, soon turned very awkward, sparking confusion and shock which caused Joy Behar to exclaim, “Watch it now!”

The camera panned over to Teta who was smiling, but visibly ready for the group to change gears. “You’re trying to move me on now, right?” Goldberg asked. “You tell me ‘get engaged in the conversation’ then I start to get engaged and you want me to stop talking!”

Surprising to no one, the show’s incidental music kicked on and they threw to commercial.

What did you think about Goldberg’s strange sex comments? Watch the entire clip by pressing PLAY above, then drop your hopefully-not-X-rated comments below.