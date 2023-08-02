The View Cuts Off Whoopi Goldberg’s Bizarre ‘Pool Sex’ Tangent — Watch Super-Awkward Video

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vacation sex was a supremely hot topic on Wednesday’s episode of The View, but no one — and we mean no one! — could’ve predicted just how far host Whoopi Goldberg would take the conversation.
While discussing a Wall Street Journal article about the pros and cons of having sex while traveling, Goldberg led the conversation astray after some light chatter about alcohol and sex on the beach, both the beverage and the physical activity.
“Sex on the beach is overrated,” she said. “If you try to have sex in the pool, you know, that’s not easy, because you’re trying to go up the hill and you’re getting resistance from the water that is within.”
And she didn’t stop there.
“Have you ever tried to put anything…” she said before pausing and stunning both her cohosts and executive producer Brian Teta. Her tangent, which at first elicited smiles, light laughs and raised eyebrows from the other hosts, soon turned very awkward, sparking confusion and shock which caused Joy Behar to exclaim, “Watch it now!”
The camera panned over to Teta who was smiling, but visibly ready for the group to change gears. “You’re trying to move me on now, right?” Goldberg asked. “You tell me ‘get engaged in the conversation’ then I start to get engaged and you want me to stop talking!”
Surprising to no one, the show’s incidental music kicked on and they threw to commercial.
What did you think about Goldberg’s strange sex comments? Watch the entire clip by pressing PLAY above, then drop your hopefully-not-X-rated comments below.
The topic was about sex, she talked about sex. If the show doesn’t want that on the air maybe don’t have a sex topic?
Seriously. She didn’t say anything vulgar. I was entertained by the clip, which is not something I usually say about The View (which is why I don’t watch it).
Never liked her and now even less…inappropriate
Shudder
I mean, if that’s what the topic was, what did they want her to talk about?
Well, Woopsie said that ”the holocaust wasn’t about race”, so i left her there and then.
I don’t know why in the US violence is so normal and accepted and sex is taboo. it should be the opposite. If she was talking about school shootings, no one would bat an eye.
She’s been on way too long time for her and Joy to go
Hate the show used to watch it all the time
Sex? OK, especially since the discussion was supposed to be about sex. But getting into the, uh, “mechanics” of it, especially off on a tangent like that, was utterly bizarre–especially considering it’s daytime (“ultra-daytime”) TV and kids aren’t back in school yet. Her panelists and the producers were absolutely correct in trying to get her to change the topic or go to commercial. Heck, if you rattle even Joy Behar, you gotta know you’re treading water at the dangerous end of the pool…oops, unfortunate metaphor…
It was not bizarre. It was funny.
She’s not intelligent and her voice is grating. She needs to go.
Would not hurt my feelings if Whoopi, Sunny and Alyssa moved on after this season. Nothing against Alyssa’s politics, she’s too gushy for me. I’m tired of hearing about Sunny, don’t care to know more more thing about Sunny. Whoopi just appears tired of it all, in my opinion. I like Joy. She, Sara and Ana seem more relatable. Make Joy the moderator, I love Friday shows. Add Tara S. as the conservative. My view folks, that’s all.
Waterslides are better.