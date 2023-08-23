WGA Says It Only Got a ‘Lecture’ From Iger, Zaslav & Co. at Tuesday-Night Meeting to Discuss Strike

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) hit another standstill when a Tuesday-night meeting between the two sides reportedly led to no actual talks, but a “lecture,” per the WGA.
After said confab, the studios broke a mutually agreed-upon media blackout by going public with their 12-day-old offer of a “comprehensive package” to the writers.
After receiving an invite to sit down Tuesday evening with Disney’s Bob Iger, Universal Pictures’ Donna Langley, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav and AMPTP president Carol Lombardini, “we were met with a lecture about how good their single and only counteroffer was,” the WGA negotiating committee wrote in an email to members (pasted below in full).
“But this wasn’t a meeting to make a deal. This was a meeting to get us to cave, which is why, not 20 minutes after we left the meeting, the AMPTP released its summary of their proposals,” says the WGA email. “This was the companies’ plan from the beginning – not to bargain, but to jam us. It is their only strategy – to bet that we will turn on each other.”
As the studios and streamers disclosed on Tuesday night, back on Aug. 11 they offered the WGA “increased data transparency” which will be comprised of “viewership data in the form of quarterly confidential reports,” provided to the guild. This includes “total SVOD view hours per title.”
Other aspects of the Aug. 11 proposal include a compounded 13% compensation increase over a three-year contract, including residual increases; protections (financial and otherwise) against the use of AI; a guaranteed minimum employment rate in development rooms; and new terms and conditions for AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) and SVOD (subscription video on demand).
In response to the AMPTP going to the press with their Aug. 11 offer, the WGA has promised to share a “detailed description of the state of the negotiations” on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, read the WGA’s latest letter to its members in full below.
“DEAR MEMBERS,
After 102 days of being on strike and of AMPTP silence, the companies began to bargain with us on August 11th, presenting us for the first time with a counteroffer.
We responded to their counter at the beginning of last week and engaged in further discussions throughout the week.
On Monday of this week, we received an invitation to meet with Bob Iger, Donna Langley, Ted Sarandos, David Zaslav, and Carol Lombardini. It was accompanied by a message that it was past time to end this strike and that the companies were finally ready to bargain a deal.
We accepted that invitation and, in good faith, met tonight, in hopes that the companies were serious about getting the industry back to work.
Instead, on the 113th day of the strike – and while SAG-AFTRA is walking the picket lines by our side – we were met with a lecture about how good their single and only counteroffer was.
We explained all the ways in which their counter’s limitations and loopholes and omissions failed to sufficiently protect writers from the existential threats that caused us to strike in the first place. We told them that a strike has a price, and that price is an answer to all – and not just some – of the problems they have created in the business.
But this wasn’t a meeting to make a deal. This was a meeting to get us to cave, which is why, not 20 minutes after we left the meeting, the AMPTP released its summary of their proposals.
This was the companies’ plan from the beginning – not to bargain, but to jam us. It is their only strategy – to bet that we will turn on each other.
Tomorrow we will send a more detailed description of the state of the negotiations. And we will see you all out on the picket lines so that the companies continue to see what labor power looks like.”
Sometimes I wonder if there shouldn’t be some sort of mandatory outside arbitration or similar once these things go this far off the rails.An indirect arbitrator by be able to push past the vitriol,greed and misinformation and craft a reasonable compromise.Trading insults and acting arrogantly ,which both sides are doing,solves nothing.Meanwhile everyone is starting to suffer from every sort of job associated with the industry to people at home.you know,the ones that will actually end up paying for this monetarily.
That was tried with the train unions last December. Then Biden broke the train unions by forcing them to work and not strike. The workers should have striked anyways.
Not exactly accurate. Rightly or wrongly, everyone involved, including the train unions, knew that the government would force a deal. The law is almost a century old and has been used by Presidents of both parties. Biden didn’t “break the union” because the union knew what was coming. I won’t opine on what they should have done anyway, but this was par for the course when it comes to railway negotiations.
I believe the studios tried to do this with SAG-AFTRA but it was strictly to force them to delay their strike, and it didn’t work in the end.
Are you actually comparing transportation to the entertainment industry?
Yes, all of us on this site care about entertainment, but it is not actually an essential service like the trains are.
the Writers and Actors are losing leverage, as nobody cares.
You are not everyone. Lots of people continue to say that they care also once scripted content starts running out, more people will care.
Some of us care about regular people not just rich millionaires worried about where their next yacht and private jet will come from
Starting the last week of September, when the networks have no new content, they’ll start to care. Right now, viewers are blase. It is summer, we can go outside, go for a hike, whatever. Wait until the first cool, rainy, gray night, when there is nothing new on TV. It will get real o’clock right then.
people will really care when we hit september and there is no new programming like usual…and october, and november, and december…they’re about to have a ton more leverage
Hey ho, it’s the studios that look like dopes. They’re desperately spinning everything, like how they’re “saving money” by not having any active productions. Meanwhile all it’ll take is one really good self- or crowd-funded indie and some inventive online distribution to remind people that with today’s technology, creatives and crew can tell stories without involving the AMPTP at all.
Please stay strong!!
The studios are attempting to bully the strikers into caving in. Sounds like they are looking at the paltry Fall schedules offered by the networks, the declining subscriber lists, and their lack of support from the general public (i.e. consumers) and hoping they can dodge a bullet.
Sorry folks, not happening. The longer you avoid dealing with real life, the more pain you and your shareholders will have.
Can you imagine the lawsuits filed by shareholders against the studios after this fiasco? I can.
That’s not really accurate though. Streamers are raising their prices and subscriptions will most likely continue to go up as they will have the majority of new scripted shows. The networks with their fall schedules full of reality TV and game shows keeps the cost of production down while still bringing in ad revenue. Contrary to the huffing and puffing from SAG/WGA about prepared to go 6 months with their strike fund, 6 months to the networks is absolutely nothing. This isn’t in anyway to say I agree with the networks but the leverage is clearly with the networks as they can continue to make money regardless of how paltry the fall schedules are(and I can’t stand reality TV but other people will still watch it)
I have to agree…lots of people saying the networks are at the mercy of WGA/SAG but it seems to be the other way around. Reality tv and such are plentiful and will remain plentiful, as will streaming services and their vast libraries of shows, old and new. And although a commenter above made it some moral judgement about caring about regular people more than millionaires (which is a weird virtue signal), but the truth is, most ordinary people really don’t care that much about this. And it’s not because we like millionaires more than regular people 😂 it’s because we have our own lives and own problems that not a one of these people striking cares about, because why would they?
@Nick What I don’t get is why people are getting mad at the unions. They’re just taking care of their own business. If you don’t want to hear about it, complain to the media outlets that are reporting about it. News about the strike has functionally become a substitute click revenue stream for sites like this one in the absence of actual entertainment news. You could also just avoid sites or articles like this for the time being. But coming in just to say “I don’t care, I’ve got my own problems”, I see a lot of that but it honestly confuses me why people constantly go out of their way to insert and center themselves in a story they claim they’re not interested in or connected to. Seems like nobody is willing to root for other people anymore unless they get theirs first.
For me personally, hearing or reading about the strike doesn’t bother me at all, I actually find it interesting. And I also don’t have a problem with unions, I think their importance is paramount. I just don’t like petulant children who think they deserve more than they are actually worth who describe their working situations as “abusive” and “traumatic” and act like they are saving the planet by writing a movie about someone who can run so fast that they travel through time or whatever. What I don’t like is arrogance and entitlement, and to me personally, that’s what the writers come across like, but it’s just my opinion and nothing more.
You have this completely backwards. Most underpaid actors and writers already had subsistence jobs that they have no issue continuing to work to make ends meet. Creativity never dies, even if it gets delayed. On the other hand, the fiscal calendar keeps rolling on and on. Network TV schedules are an extremely tiny slice of the pie compared to the billions of dollars in revenue from blockbuster films and attached licenses and merchandising, and prestige TV programming that wins awards, sells Blu-rays, and induces conversations that attract viewers for decades (The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, etc.) By not having anything in production, the studios are actually digging themselves a deeper and deeper hole for when production actually does ramp up again. The LA Times explains it pretty well:
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/newsletter/2023-08-08/the-strikes-arent-saving-the-studios-that-much-money-the-wide-shot
How exactly has the box office been lately, I forget…Barbie and Oppenheimer seemed to do well. What about the Flash? Blue Beetle? Little Mermaid? Ant-Man? Indiana Jones? Fast X? Shazam? All huge hits right? I guess I see now how the strike is really gonna start doing some damage to this sterling record.
Are you deliberately attacking a straw man or just confused? These films completed production a long time ago, the backlog is finite.
Stay strong, unions. Don’t let them walk all over you and make sure everything is ironclad. They do everything in bad faith, and are always breaking your agreement to media blackouts. They exploit every loophole and cook the books. Why should you trust anything they have to say?
So now they are giving you what you want and now once again you’re find an excuse to not end this strike rather than review and ask for an ending and shake hands You want to find ways to continue this.
The next time they give the WGA what they want will be the first time that they do. They haven’t offered a fair deal yet.
I read the studios proposal with the numbers, but I am not sure of what the WGA has been asking for, to see how far off it was.
Does anyone know if the offers were anywhere close to the requests? From the WGA statement, it seems they weren’t.
As noted in article, the WGA will spell out the gap later today. –Mgmt.
Thanks Matt. My bad on that one, I gave myself a thumbs down.
I did read the article before posting, but my brain must be working halfway today.
Yes, independent arbitration please,
Not an actor, not a writer, just want to work production again
Arbitration doesn’t always work but it is certainly worth a try
They should keep with the strike, I wanna see the level of desperation once January comes and nobody has new content to put out, people will start to unsubscribe for the lack of original content and investors will be at the throats of CEOs. In that moment writers and actors will able to get whatever they want!
You actually think new content will dry up immediately once January hits? Have you forgotten we’re going into an election year? Or reality tv? Or documentaries? Or animation? You think the majority of Americans, who really don’t care about this strike, are going to suddenly upend their own comfort and start cancelling streaming en mass? That’s hilarious. There are thousands of old shows many can now start catching up on, the strike could go on for years and there would still be stuff to watch. Sounds like the word of the day many writers are going to need to learn is compromise, just like everyone else alive today.
There’s zero evidence that the WGA is not open to compromise. They just don’t feel the studios have given enough yet. They aren’t going to hold out for 100% of every demand, everyone should know this. But that doesn’t mean they’ll give in and cave early either.
According to Deadline, here a just a few key things WGA was offered that they turned down:
69,590 for a Staff Writer (31% increase)
$129,780 for Story Editors and Executive Story editors (31% increase)
$142,140 for all other Writer-Producers (44% increase)
Anyone who writes a script while in a development room is paid extra (e.g., $43K+ for a 1-hour
script)
Agents can negotiate higher rates.
Seems to me like this is evidence that the WGA is unwilling to compromise
Up front pay is not the only things being fought for with the WGA. I haven’t ready the proposals yet but other key issues are residuals paid on all platforms (streaming and broadcast) which from what i remember hearing when the studios came back with their proposal last week was not offered (they offered to GIVE Numbers but not actually PAY based on those numbers).
And the biggest thing is the use of AI.
It’s all about perspective, not just the big numbers that, when you look at the reality of the situation, aren’t as impressive as they seem. In Los Angeles, it was recently concluded that someone who makes less than (about) $130,000 a year is considered low income. The cost of living out there is insane. So, on the one hand, yes, this is a lot of money the writers are making, 7K a week for 6-10 weeks of work? Who wouldn’t love that? But when you take a step back, you realize that the studios contractually hold the writers for a year or more, with no guarantee the content will even get made. So 70K over 1.5 or even 2 years means many writers are actually making around 35K a year, which is barely enough to qualify for healthcare coverage, much less enough to live off of (especially in LA). Again, it’s all about perspective, not just the big numbers… but the studios are hoping you won’t look behind the curtain and will instead turn on the writers by looking at the numbers and not the context, as “Nick” and several others seem to have done here. (FYI, not attacking anyone, just giving a little context to these numbers and why this deal is actually a bad one).
Indeed it is all about perspective. I lived in Southern California up until last year, so I will agree that the cost of living is insane. I was also doing it during a global pandemic making $17/hr being hailed a hero for a week, so I do know what is and is not possible when forced to do what you have to do to survive. Genuinely curious, when you say studios hold the contract, does that mean writers can’t go out and get another job, like say at a grocery store?
Yes, WGA and SAG are correct in wanting a fair deal.
Unfortunately the fallout for other crew members and industry suppliers and small businesses is devastating. Many of us rely solely on film & television. There is no strike fund, no government assistance. We are on our own. Perhaps while standing in the strike lines and executives sitting in their studio offices you could come up with a compromise – yes compromise. No one ever gets 100% of what they are demanding. Our industry is caving and the strikes are destroying what we all built and committed to over the years.