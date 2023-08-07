Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual: ‘I’ve Always Felt Like a Sham Because I Wasn’t Being Forthcoming With Myself’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
TV comedian, actor and host Wayne Brady has come out as pansexual in an article published by People on Monday.
In the article, Brady, best known for his work on Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Let’s Make a Deal, reveals that he is pansexual, meaning that he is attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender — or, as Brady himself puts it, “bisexual — with an open mind!” Brady recently came out to his ex-wife Mandie Taketa and their 20-year-old daughter Maile; Brady and his family are currently filming a reality series that’s set to debut on Hulu next year.
In his own words, Brady explains that to him, pansexuality means “being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place.” He recalls that Robin Williams’ death in 2014 was a wake-up call for him to get real about his mental health: “I had to start learning about myself, and I had to start owning up to things that maybe I’d either repressed, suppressed, or just didn’t wanna deal with.”
Brady went through therapy and treatment for love addiction, he says, asking himself: “What am I looking for in these people that I can’t find in myself?… Fast-forward to recently asking myself the question: ‘Wayne, um, are you gay?'” He admits that he has “been attracted to certain men in my life, but I’ve always pushed that aside because of how I was raised, and because I live in today’s world, and it’s scary as s–t.” (He’s never dated a man, though, he notes.)
He also confesses to feeling shame while worrying about “people finding out.” He’s always had a strong community of LGBTQ+ friends, he says, “but I’ve always felt like a sham because I wasn’t being forthcoming with myself.” He’s always thought that the public didn’t need to know the truth about his sexuality, “but that gave me license to still live in the shadows and to be secretive… I had to break that behavior.”
For now, Brady is single and not dating anyone, he emphasizes: “It’s not about being with someone right now. I’ve got some work to do still. Then, Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people.”
Brady first broke out by appearing on the British version of the improvised comedy show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, then becoming a regular cast member on the American version, which debuted on ABC in 1998 and was later revived by The CW. Brady then hosted a self-titled talk show that ran for two seasons in syndication and guest-starred as Barney’s gay brother James on How I Met Your Mother. In 2009, he began hosting the CBS daytime game show Let’s Make a Deal, which he still currently hosts. He also recently competed on The Masked Singer and Dancing With the Stars. He’s won five Emmys, with a total of 20 nominations to his credit.
About time, Wayne! The rest of us have known this for 30 yrs but every man and woman has to figure it out on their own time, welcome to the family!
True. Some of us clocked him from the jump! But hey, everyone’s got their own journey.
It is what it is !
Welcome to the family, Wayne!!! I’ve been a fan for like my whole life and this was a really thoughtful, touching coming out. I’m so happy for him getting to this place in his life
What white man will he date first?
Wayne eatin booty….Damn It Man!!!
Wayne Brady has shown us all how to live up to the things that we are that others might not agree with which is so incredibly hard to do. First admitting to ourselves and then when you’re someone in the limelight agreeing to allow yourself to be open to everyone’s opinion. I applaud you Wayne Brady for being so brave and for being the guiding light that others May need. The spiritual work that you’ve done on your soul I’m sure feels amazing and I wish and hope the best for you I’m sure that life May of course get harder before it gets better but the more honest we are with ourselves the more blessings we get because we are living our genuine self
We know that for a long time. Your plucked eyebrows says it all …be Glad you came out clean. Now, who’s your make crush all along. Tell us. We’ll be thrilled to know.
Male not make
Wayne is hands down an amazing person and I love that he is himself and dont care whom or what he loves as long as he finds happiness!!!!
I always thought that this was bi-sexual! They got names for everyone now!I myself think that famous or non-famous people should keep their preferences their own business!🤔🤔🤔
I think he came out because he has a male crush to someone. Now that’s it’s open, he hopes that male crush will follow up on him. Right ?
Just say u will sleep with anything
I personally feel he should have kept his private life private, but that’s just me. It shouldn’t matter who the hell he likes, It’s nobody’s business. But ya gotta give him credit for putting it out there though.
Really Mr Brady, I have always enjoyed seeing you and laughing from your comments. I don’t care what you identify as and really don’t think it’s any of our business. If you want to talk about your sexual orientation publicly or privately is your choice and yours alone. I enjoy your handsomeness and positive vibes. gay, straight indifferent doesn’t matter to me- you’re good at just being you 🤗
I’m happy to hear you are Facing the Fear of being more Concerned what Other people will think of you so you can be your True Self.. There is No Shame in your Game Wayne. Too many hide behind their Smiling eyes.And Cry inside until they Die. Enjoy your life on this Side of the Sky✌️💜😎😘 Mad Respect for you Wayne. xoxo 😘
“love addiction” code for he was in treatment for sex addiction
Good for him, I’ve always liked him. So talented. You have one go round in life, be true to yourself, the rest is easy. Or, not important for you.
That’s totally disgusting but that’s what you get coming out of Hollywood.
Good luck Wayne on your road to discovering! It takes a lot of courage, as a celebrity, to reveal an intimate part of yourself. As usual, you did it with class and confidence! Take care my brother!!!
Nothing new. I think he and Jonathan have something going on… more than let’s make a deal
Makes no difference. I still love him & always will.
So in other words he gay…
To myself it’s just a bit of a shame to find out he’s a bit of a flame?? Hey, we all have a right to our thoughts and feelings..and NO, I did not swear at all.
It’s a beautiful realization of acceptance that Wayne has arrived for himself. Personally, I’ve always felt pansexual was the best to describe myself. I’ve dated men and women throughout the last 30 years of my life. There’s a true light that overcomes your spirit with acceptance.
Now when I watch🤣LMAD I’m gonna look for plucked eyebrows.wow Wayne.wtg
Always thought you were by some of the skits that you do on whose line is it anyway glad to see you’re getting a mental health that you need for yourself you still Rock
Wayne Brady you do what you want to do live your life for you best of luck to you and don’t be ashamed of anything
Pan sexual??? Just come out and admit it Brady YOU LIKE DICK!!!!