Warner Bros. Discovery May Start Licensing HBO Series to Netflix (Report)

In a strategic ploy to improve its bottom line, Warner Bros. Discovery is hopping into bed with its biggest competitor.
The newly merged conglomerate is in talks to license some of its biggest HBO titles to its rival Netflix, our sister site Deadline first reported. If the deal goes through, it would mark the first time in nearly a decade that HBO’s original series would exist on another platform outside of its own corporate umbrella.
Set to be included in this new arrangement is Issa Rae’s comedy Insecure, which ran for five seasons on the premium cabler and wrapped for good in December 2021. Other titles are being discussed, but remain TBA. Important in the agreement is that licenses would be set as non-exclusive, meaning that the affected titles would still be able to stream on WBD’s own platform, Max.
According to the report, the move is primarily a financial one and has been receiving pushback from HBO vets on the inside. However, corporate financial consideration appears to be winning out, though talks still have a way to go before any dotted lines are signed. Nonetheless, partnering with Netflix is still a major strategy shift that could help WBD cut costs across the board. At the end of this year’s first quarter, the merged company was looking at nearly $50 billion in debt, the main reason for its most recent round of layoffs.
HBO rarely licenses its original shows outside of its own corporate structure, but there are precedents for the move. A heavily edited version of Sex and the City was sold in syndication to corporate sibling TBS, while Curb Your Enthusiasm aired on TV Guide Channel and Entourage screened on Spike. In addition, series like The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, Deadwood and The Wire were previously licensed to Amazon before the existence of the company’s own streamer Max (fka HBO Max).
Just last year, Max began purging HBO originals from their servers in another effort to save dollars. Series like Camping, Vinyl and Mrs. Fletcher were removed from the streamer, in addition to HBO Max originals Genera+ion, the adult animated comedy Close Enough and the children’s late-night program The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo.
Zaslav won’t be satisfied until he runs WB into the ground, sell it for parts for a good sum and cash out his hundreds of millions in stock. That is the state of Capitalism now. Extract all value from a health business as fast as you can, until you kill it, cash out, move to the next business you will destroy. The brands Warner Brothers and DC already mean nothing, he’s onto burning HBO now.
I don’t like Zaslav but making shows more widely available through multiple channels should be encouraged. Look at the music or book business – generally, all content is universally available whether you go through Amazon, Apple or Spotify or shop for books at your local bookseller or online retailers. Music and book providers compete on price, ease of use and service, not exclusivity of content. It’s also how rentals and purchases of digital video content is – you can buy/rent a movie through Vudu, Apple, Fandango, etc. Any sign that video streaming is moving towards universal and non-exclusive availability of content like music and books is a good thing.
My other pet peeve is content licenses lapsing after a certain period of time – I wish that would disappear as well.
For HBO, as a brand, having their content elsewhere, dilutes their value. Its WBs only premium product left. Much like Disney preserves certain content, like their animated classics or Marvel films, it would benefit WB long-term having HBO content as perceived as unique and not found anywhere. It’s not like syndicating The Big Bang Theory or Propriety Brothers. But much like WB is not longer seen as a filmmaker-driven prestige studio and DC is no longer a valuable assent, but a long string of costly flops, HBO is on the chopping block to lose their brand value and be equalled to Discovery content.
I do agree with you though, but only if creators retained their intelectual propriety, like they do in music and books, and could license their content freely.
Would this deal include the series that were purged or are those not allowed to air anywhere else? I mean series like Westworld and Close Enough
Some of those purged series (at least in the case of Westworld but unfortunately not Close Enough) are now streaming on some of WB’s new free, ad-supported channels that you can find on Roku, Tubi and other places.
That’s a shame, in South America most fast services are not available and I was hoping maybe Netflix was an option for us, well I guess we’ll have to wait until they make the fast services available
No. Those can only be shopped to FAST services.
How fitting it is that the deal includes Insecure
How about they just get rid of Zaslav? It seems like that would make a lot of people happy.
Let Netflix stream Westworld and let them (force them if need be) to produce a final season!
I mean, this is the way it used to be before every studio decided they needed their own service. If they can get more views and make some money I don’t see the problem.