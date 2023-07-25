Disc-Less (!) WandaVision Steelbook That Riled Fans Is Not a Marvel Product (Report)

WandaVision fans hoping to finally get their hands on a physical media release of Disney+’s inaugural live-action Marvel series had the rug pulled out from under them twice in recent days.

Over the weekend, The Direct reported that Manta Lab was accepting pre-orders for a WandaVision steelbook (case) that itself features a glossy finish and debossed title, comes with a full slip (cover), and is accompanied by postcards, character cards and three (3!) exclusive stickers (stickers!).

But… “THIS STEELBOOK DOES NOT HAVE MOVIE DISCS,” the ordering page notes. “THIS IS A COLLECTIBLE STEELBOOK ONLY.”

Meaning, WandaVision fans could at long last acquire physical media… without, you know, any media.

The second rug-pull came when industry insider Bill Hunt, founder of The Digital Bits, reported on Twitter that the Manta Lab product “is NOT an official Marvel Studios home video product,” and that while Manta “apparently” makes legitimate Blu-ray packaging for collectors, the WandaVision steelbook “may or may not be licensed.” (The product shot, shown at right, says in mouse type on the bottom, “PENDING LICENSOR APPROVAL.”)

A Disney source then told Hunt, “While Manta Lab is a legit licensee of Disney, and does create custom Steelbooks for Disney Blu-ray titles through Disney Consumer Products, the pre-order for a disc-less WandaVision was a surprise to some and we are looking into it as well as speaking to our partners in market.”

At the time of WandaVision‘s January 2021 release via Disney+, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige was non-committal on the about-to-explode slate of MCU TV series getting physical media releases on DVD and/or Blu-ray. As he quipped to ComicBook.com back then, “You can pay [Disney+] a very low fee per month and have access to something that you can put it on your TV whenever you want!”