Showtime’s VICE Is Latest Casualty of Paramount+ Content Purge

VICE, the documentary TV series that launched on HBO in 2013 and in more recent years called Showtime home, is the latest program to be “disappeared” from the Paramount+ With Showtime streaming service.

VICE previously had been available on the Showtime app, and then for a hot second moved to Paramount+ With Showtime (after the Paramount+/Showtime merger).

Sources confirm for TVLine that VICE is indeed the latest piece of select programming to be removed from the streaming service, which began in earnest last week with the removal of the sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer, Kevin Williamson’s two-season psychological thriller anthology Tell Me a Story, Dave Grohl’s From Cradle to Stage docuseries, a a bunch of Nickelodeon shows (including Allegra’s Window, The Fresh Beat Band and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn), as well as some movies.

VICE for the past three years was a Primetime Emmy Award nominee in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category.