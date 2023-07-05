Read Next: Stranger Things Drops a Screen-Shattering Teaser for Its Next Iteration
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Showtime’s VICE Is Latest Casualty of Paramount+ Content Purge

Vice Showtime
Courtesy of Showtime
Share

VICE, the documentary TV series that launched on HBO in 2013 and in more recent years called Showtime home, is the latest program to be “disappeared” from the Paramount+ With Showtime streaming service.

VICE previously had been available on the Showtime app, and then for a hot second moved to Paramount+ With Showtime (after the Paramount+/Showtime merger).

Sources confirm for TVLine that VICE is indeed the latest piece of select programming to be removed from the streaming service, which began in earnest last week with the removal of the sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer, Kevin Williamson’s two-season psychological thriller anthology Tell Me a Story, Dave Grohl’s From Cradle to Stage docuseries, a a bunch of Nickelodeon shows (including Allegra’s WindowThe Fresh Beat Band and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn), as well as some movies.

VICE for the past three years was a Primetime Emmy Award nominee in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category.

For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

1 Comment

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. This is getting so damn confusing! I get Showtime, HBO, plus whatever else Bell decided to include on Crave and it shows Vice, series, 2,3,and 4 with new episodes added on Sundays. It’s really getting frustrating to know where the hell to find anything on any of my streaming services! Every time I go to cancel one I discover a series I want to binge.
    OK rant over……..

    Reply
What to Watch Today
July 06, 2023
03:00 AM
The ClearingCMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan FairHijackPlatonicWHAM!
08:00 PM
LA Fire & RescueThe Real Housewives of Orange County
09:00 PM
RiverdaleThe Wonder Years
10:00 PM
Mayans MC
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad