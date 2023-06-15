Velma Renewed for Season 2 at Max

The future of Max’s Velma is no longer a mystery: the animated comedy, starring and executive-produced by Mindy Kaling, is renewed for Season 2, TVLine has confirmed.

Suzanna Makkos, EVP of Original Comedy and Adult Animation at Max and Adult Swim, mentioned Velma‘s Season 2 order in passing, when presenting the Max Original Adult Animation Slate at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Thursday.

Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates View Gallery 9 Images

Makkos’ presentation showcased Max Originals programming currently in development including Anything Factory, Uptown Bodega and Keeping Up With the Joneses, all of which will complement the current Max Originals slate that includes Harley Quinn (which will return for Season 4 this summer), the aforementioned Velma, Clone High (currently in production on Season 2, to air in 2024), DC’s Harley Quinn spinoff Kite Man: Hell Yeah! (fka Noonan’s), and Creature Commandos, the first “new DCU” TV project from producers James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Velma‘s 10-episode first season streamed on Max (fka HBO Max) from January 12 through February 9. It scored 40 percent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer — and an anemic 7% among audiences — while Metacritic users gave it an average score of 0.5.

From Warner Bros. Animation, Velma is “an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang,” per the official logline. “This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.”

The show’s main voice cast includes Kaling as Velma Dinkley, Glenn Howerton as Fred Jones, Sam Richardson as Norville Rogers (aka “Shaggy”) and Constance Wu as Daphne Blake.

Notable Season 1 guest voices included Melissa Fumero, Jane Lynchm, Wanda Sykes, Ming-Na Wen, Cherry Jones, Nicole Byer, Gary Cole, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan and Jim Rash.

TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Velma‘s renewal. Are you a fan of Max’s take on the Scooby gang? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the show below.