VC Andrews’ Dawn Sneak Peek: Donna Mills Pays Brec Bassinger a Ghostly Visit

Not rain, nor sleet nor death will stop Lillian Cutler (played by Donna Mills) from dragging her granddaughter with acidic insults.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the third installment of Lifetime’s VC Andrews’ Dawn limited series — titled “Twilight’s Child” and based off the third book in the famed Cutler series — Lillian pays Dawn (Brec Bassinger) a ghostly visit just to call her weak to her face. The devil may work hard, but Lillian’s tongue works harder.

“Once a victim, always a victim,” Lillian taunts in the preview clip, which you can check out above.

Dawn holds her own, though, insisting that she’s “not a cutthroat monster” like her deceased grandmother.

In the episode, airing this Saturday at 8/7c, Dawn is reunited with Jimmy (who is not her biological brother) and looks forward to life as Mrs. Longchamp while raising her daughter Christie (conceived with Joey McIntyre’s Michael Sutton).

Dawn takes ownership of the Cutler family’s Cove Hotel and is “able to turn the business around but can’t seem to escape her grandmother’s presence and can feel her vengeance from the grave,” per the official synopsis. “When Dawn discovers that her brother Philip is still obsessed with her and her spiteful sister Clara’s rage explodes into violence,” Dawn’s dream life is once again threatened.

What would you do if Lillian Cutler came back from the dead just to insult you?