Upload Season 3: Get Release Date, First Photos and Scoop for Sci-Fi Comedy

Upload Season 3 will begin uploading to Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Oct. 20, the streamer has officially announced.

The third season, arriving more than a year-and-a-half after Season 2, will consist of eight episodes, to be released two-per-week.

Hailing from creator Greg Daniels (The Office), Upload is set in a technologically advanced future where humans can choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife. The Flash vet Robbie Amell stars as computer programmer Nathan, who dies unexpectedly and finds himself in one of these digital afterlives at the expensive Lakeview, where he falls for his customer service “angel” Nora (Chicago Fire‘s Andy Allo). The cast also includes Kevin Bigley (Sirens), Allegra Edwards (Briarpatch), Zainab Johnson (American Koko), Owen Daniels (Space Force), Andrea Rosen (Episodes) and Josh Banday.

As Season 2 wrapped with Nathan experiencing a worrisome nosebleed after he “downloaded” to break into Freeyond. (At least he and Nora finally got to act on their feelings for each other before that ominous cliffhanger?) Meanwhile, his ex-girlfriend Ingrid acquired a lock of Nathan’s hair from an old hairbrush, and Aleesha’s temp began restoring Nathan from backup after noticing that he was MIA from Lakeview.

Season 3 picks back up with Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan as they navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. “Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together?” the official synopsis asks. “Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan’s head explodes?”

Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid’s not about to let this second chance at love slip away. And back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education, and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke, all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.

