Read Next: Will Only Murders De-Age Charles? Was Pyramid ‘Comma’ Painful? Is New Minx Crew Member a Keeper? What Was Aidan Wearing? More Qs!
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Up Here Cancelled at Hulu

Up Here Cancelled Hulu
Courtesy of Hulu
Share

There will be no encore for Up Here: Hulu has cancelled the musical rom-com after just one season, TVLine has learned, with a source confirming that the streamer is “not moving forward” with a Season 2.

Cancelled TV Shows List — Renewed Netflix and Streaming Shows
Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates
View Gallery9 Images

Up Here, which dropped its entire eight-episode freshman season on March 24, starred Mae Whitman (Good Girls) and Carlos Valdes (The Flash) as Lindsay and Miguel, who attempted to navigate their careers and a romance with each other while pushing away their anxious internal voices. The original songs were written by Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen). The Season 1 finale — now doubling as a series ender — wrapped up with Lindsay and Miguel finally getting together and exchanging “I love you”s on New Year’s Eve… only for Lindsay to realize that her recent nausea and heartburn might be pregnancy symptoms.

At the time of Up Here‘s release, TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B+,” with 88 percent saying they’d stick around for more episodes. Up Here joins Reboot, which was also axed after one season in January, on the Hulu scrap heap. The show’s cancellation has been added to our Streaming Renewal Scorecard

Will you miss singing along with Up Here? Hit the comments below to share your thoughts on the cancellation.

For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

3 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Loved it!

    Reply

  2. I was interested in watching this. Maybe I’ll get around to it before they remove it from Hulu.

    Reply

  3. SPOILER:

    Wasn’t she pregnant at the end of this?

    Reply
What to Watch Today
July 29, 2023
03:00 AM
The Beanie BubbleCaptain FallThe Crowded RoomGood OmensHow to Become a Cult LeaderThis FoolToo Hot to Handle
08:00 PM
Family LawTough as NailsTropic Jaws
10:00 PM
Heels
11:00 PM
How to With John Wilson
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad