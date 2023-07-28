Up Here Cancelled at Hulu

There will be no encore for Up Here: Hulu has cancelled the musical rom-com after just one season, TVLine has learned, with a source confirming that the streamer is “not moving forward” with a Season 2.

Up Here, which dropped its entire eight-episode freshman season on March 24, starred Mae Whitman (Good Girls) and Carlos Valdes (The Flash) as Lindsay and Miguel, who attempted to navigate their careers and a romance with each other while pushing away their anxious internal voices. The original songs were written by Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen). The Season 1 finale — now doubling as a series ender — wrapped up with Lindsay and Miguel finally getting together and exchanging “I love you”s on New Year’s Eve… only for Lindsay to realize that her recent nausea and heartburn might be pregnancy symptoms.

At the time of Up Here‘s release, TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B+,” with 88 percent saying they’d stick around for more episodes. Up Here joins Reboot, which was also axed after one season in January, on the Hulu scrap heap. The show’s cancellation has been added to our Streaming Renewal Scorecard.

