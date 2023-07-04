New Amsterdam’s Tyler Labine Shares Health Update After Blood Clot Scare

Read Next: Live-Action Barney Pic Will Be ‘For Adults,’ Says Mattel Exec: ‘We’re Here to Make Art’
New Amsterdam star Tyler Labine just had some real-life medical drama of his own.

The actor recently spent three days in the hospital after suffering a potentially fatal blood clot, he shared on Instagram. Labine reveals that he woke up with a bad stomachache and went to the ER, and “sometimes your tummy ache turns out to be a potentially fatal blood clot in your intestines and liver and you have to spend the next 3 days in the hospital trying not to die.”

He adds that he’s “doing alright” now: “Slow recovery, but I’m here with my family supporting me and my lovely girlfriend Martha taking care of me. I’m counting my blessings and just possibly reassessing what’s really important to me in this life.” He thanked fans for their love and support, adding a series of photos of himself being driven to the hospital in an ambulance and wearing a hospital gown. His New Amsterdam co-stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery and Anupam Kher chimed in with words of encouragement as well.

Labine played Dr. Iggy Frome on the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam, which wrapped up a five-season run earlier this year. Labine appeared in all five seasons as Dr. Frome, who headed up the hospital’s psychiatry department. His other TV credits include Reaper, Deadbeat and Animal Practice.

