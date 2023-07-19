Two and a Half Men Reunion: See ‘Alan’ and ‘Kandi’ Together Again on SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

Zippy and his ex-wife (no, his other ex-wife) are together again.

On Day 5 of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Two and a Half Men‘s Jon Cryer and April Bowlby reunited on the picket line. Cryer shared a photo of the two of them on Twitter, along with the caption: “Alan and Kandi reunited many years later to BRING DOWN THE CORPORATE FATCATS!”

Their reunion comes more than eight years after Two and a Half Men‘s controversial series finale, and nearly 18 years since Bowlby made her series debut in November 2005. See the photo below:

Alan and Kandi reunited many years later to BRING DOWN THE CORPORATE FATCATS!#SAGAFTRAstrike

Kandi was introduced in Season 3 – first as Charlie’s girlfriend, then as Alan’s girlfriend (and later, his second wife). Alan and Kandi wed in the Season 3 finale (after Alan hit the jackpot in Las Vegas), but divorced in Season 4, at which point Alan was stuck with two alimony payments… and Kandi went on to become a famous TV star.

Bowlby reprised her role twice more — first in Season 10, when she attempted to seduce Alan but ultimately slept with Lyndsey, then in the aforementioned series finale, when she accepted a call from Alan on a red carpet for the 100th episode of Stiffs. (“If you’re not one of the suspects, you’re one of the Stiffs!”)

Fun fact: After Two and a Half Men, both Cryer and Bowlby went on to star in DC TV properties. Cryer played Lex Luthor on The CW’s Supergirl, while Bowlby was cast as Rita Farr on Max’s Doom Patrol (which is still awaiting a premiere date for Part 2 of its fourth and final season).

Cryer and Bowlby, along with SAG-AFTRA’s other 160,000+ members, are currently on strike following failed contract negotiations with the AMPTP. Among the key issues on the table, as explained by our sister publication Variety, are “streaming residuals, artificial intelligence, and pension and health contributions.”

Revisit a classic Kandi scene below, then hit the comments with your reactions to Cryer and Bowlby’s reunion.