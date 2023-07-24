As Twitter Changes Its Name to X, Sesame Street Puts the Social Media App on Notice

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
X marks the spot for much mockery, as the social media mecca formerly known as Twitter officially revealed its branding change — to, simply, the 24th letter of the alphabet.
“It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression,” new-ish Twitter/X CEO Linda Yaccarino (formerly of NBCUniversal) trumpeted on the app Sunday night. “Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.
“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities,” Yaccarino continued. “Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.
“There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation,” she said in closing. “X will be the platform that can deliver, well… everything. Elon Musk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world.”
Again, the name change has elicited much commentary and scads of jokes, even from those who had already fled the app formerly known as Twitter to sample upstart alternatives such as BlueSky and Threads.
But it was the mild-mannered children’s television program Sesame Street that most surprisingly had a take on the hot topic, tweeting (X-ing?) that “The letter X will be holding a press conference later today.”
The HBO series’ Twitter handle surely was just joking, but does anyone else kind of wish that the letter X actually did weigh in on the appropriation of its “name”?
It’s amazing how much money this entitled, attention hungry, billionaire toddler has to burn as he destroys Twitter in record time. Hopefully he’ll have enough left to pay all the severance money he promised to X-employees.
I use Twitter for TV news/spoilers. I really don’t care what he calls it. When it’s usefulness goes away I will follow. No big deal.
I sort of liked the little birdie icon, but I’ve never used Twitter
Musk is a petulant child. Only an idiot spurns an internationally recognized brand symbol.
And replaces it with the internationally recognized symbol for “don’t.”
Kind of like trying to rebrand Facebook as “Meta.”
What a moron. Stupidest business decision ever. I don’t use Twitter but even I know how recognizable the Twitter name and bird is. I don’t know why he’s so obessed with the letter X but jerks like this shouldn’t be billionaires.
If it pisses off a lot of people, you know you did the right thing.
Spoken like somebody with zero meaningful relationships. In other words, an Eloner.
“Ditto.” – Osama Bin Laden
You think people are mad about the name change? People don’t have to be mad to mock him. You’re just as ridiculous as he is.
Wait, what? They literally added the term “tweets” to the English language and they’re going to rebrand AWAY from that?! This company is so dead. Wow, business schools will be studying this epic failure for . . . maybe forever.
X just sounds stupid. Good for Sesame Street. The main reasons I use twitter is for sports news and a few entertainment and news things and when they go away, I’ll hang up my Twitter feed
Exactly. The day I freak out and get upset about losing a social media website I will know I’ve lost control of my life. There are plenty more out there to take the place of those lost. The number of tweets I’ve seen today with people losing their minds is mind boggling. If losing Twitter has you this upset you need to get off the internet and reexamine your life for reals, lol.
About the name change HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhAHAHAHAHA!
Wait, they’re serious?
He WILL try to trademark the letter and he WILL sue Sesame Street for its use. And Marvel Comics.
Of course, after all X-Men must be stopped since X is the female chromosome. It’s all a Disney conspiracy to feminize men with the power of yellow spandex bodysuits. 🤣🤣🤣
…..what?
Microsoft owns the Trademark for ‘x’.
A little more info…
Microsoft owns the Trademark for ‘X’ with communications dealing with the X-Box and Meta owns the Trademark for a blue and white ‘X’ when it comes to Social Media.
“So I was on X today and read a few Xs, but then I hit my daily X limit and I was like, ‘X$@!, not again!'”
X marks the spot…of where his $44 billion went down the tubes.
Don’t care because I don’t really use Twitter but I do have a question. What are they going to call what you do instead of sending tweets or tweeting? Will you be Xing? I don’t see that working.
Its hard for social media platforms to stay relevant, twitter did very well for itself. Cant believe that someone would buy it just to run it into the ground.
“I always like to eat bacon and X.” (Cookie Monster reference, just to bring the Sesame Street thing full circle)
The name change has EVERYTHING to do with “what is coming” and Space X – some here will know what I am referring to. Others? Not so much. 😉
Totalitarian social media. No thanks.
“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities,” Yaccarino continued. “Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine. All they need is a CBD drink and solar and theyd be like every company on the OTC.
My reaction
🤦♀️
Elon belongs in a mental health facility.
Maybe the X represents how many advertisers and former employees have X’d out the platform since Elon took it over?
.
How ridiculous. Nothing says competent businessman like spurning the well-known symbol and name that MADE the platform. Not desperate or anything.
Someone has some X-plaining to do as to why that name is better.
This simply defied logics. He literally spent a fortune, selling Tesla shares to buy the brand and technology, though arguably over an egotistic joke. If he really wants to develop the app into a one stop shop for everything like WeChat (though not sure how it could get around anticompetitive rules with FTC) then may be he should spend some time and money to develop and introduce those capabilities before gradually transition to the new brand? Surely there are some corporate people around him that haven’t been sacked yet to advise him on re-branding strategies? How is he planning to trademark an alphabet?