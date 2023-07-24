As Twitter Changes Its Name to X, Sesame Street Puts the Social Media App on Notice

X marks the spot for much mockery, as the social media mecca formerly known as officially revealed its branding change — to, simply, the 24th letter of the alphabet.

“It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression,” new-ish Twitter/X CEO Linda Yaccarino (formerly of NBCUniversal) trumpeted on the app Sunday night. “Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities,” Yaccarino continued. “Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.

“There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation,” she said in closing. “X will be the platform that can deliver, well… everything. Elon Musk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world.”

Again, the name change has elicited much commentary and scads of jokes, even from those who had already fled the app formerly known as Twitter to sample upstart alternatives such as BlueSky and Threads.

But it was the mild-mannered children’s television program Sesame Street that most surprisingly had a take on the hot topic, tweeting (X-ing?) that “The letter X will be holding a press conference later today.”

The letter X will be holding a press conference later today. #TwitterX pic.twitter.com/qXKNYLTqLe — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) July 24, 2023

The HBO series’ Twitter handle surely was just joking, but does anyone else kind of wish that the letter X actually did weigh in on the appropriation of its “name”?