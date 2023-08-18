TV Subtitles Are Used Most Often by Adults Age 18-29 — What Are Your ‘Must-Read’ Shows?

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Young adults — not Gen Xers or Boomers — are more likely to regularly turn on closed captioning when watching a TV program, a new survey reveals.
In a recent YouGov survey of 1,000 U.S. adults (charted below), more than 50% of the respondents age 18-29 said they use closed captioning “always” or “most of the time” even when watching a show presented in a language they know.
For the next oldest, age 30-44 demo, 35% use closed captioning always/most of the time, while the percentages for the 45-64 and 65+ respondents are even smaller.
TVLine raised the issue of an increasing reliance on closed captioning more than four-and-a-half years ago, in an op-ed titled “Dear TV: I Have a Closed Caption Habit (And Apparently Many Others Do, Too).” In the poll we ran back then, 46% of respondents said they “always” have CC on, with another 28% saying “very often.” Only 6% said they “never” use closed captioning.
When it comes to the WHY, 26% of TVLine respondents blamed “mumbling actors,” 25% said “to catch details amid fast-paced dialogue,” and 18% complained that “music drowns out dialogue.” And how! (Five percent said they utilize the feature because they have a diagnosed hearing deficit.)
Seemingly independent of the YouGov survey results cited above, the New York Times this week took a look at the wider-spread use of closed captioning and consulted an array of experts to diagnose the cause of this trend. The usual suspects surfaced:
➡ The design of ever-thinner TVs has forced the tiny, tinny speakers to face away from the viewer
➡ Feature film content that had its sound elaborately mixed to sound damn great in a theater suffers from being compressed to squeeze out of your laptop’s itty-bitty speaker
➡ Baseline volume levels wildly vary from streamer to streamer
As TVLine suggested years ago, a supplemental sound bar can help, while the Times‘ tech editor notes that Prime Video has a “dialogue boost” option that offers greater clarity with spoken words (but cannot make up for an actor’s poor enunciation).
All I know is that I would have understood mayyyyybe 25% of Apple TV+’s Accents From All Over the World-heavy Hijack were it not for closed captioning, which alas is not always available with press screeners!
What does your closed captioning habit look like these days? Is there a program for which you just know you will always need them? Name names, and vote in our new poll below.
We always use English subtitles (as Dutch people in the Netherlands). We don’t always need to read them; 99% or what’s being said is clear. But sometimes the music (even though we use a Sonos sound bar) is too hard, while the voices are too quiet. So in those cases it’s nice to be able to fall back on subtitles.
Ted Lasso for sure and also used subtitles for Bad Sisters. Haven’t turned them on yet for Suits, but they would be helpful in understanding whatever Louis Litt is saying.
Peaky blinders was a whole different experience with subtitles on.
My grandma tried using them but she didn’t like how fast they went so I removed them. Maybe that’s a common problem.
I first started using CC/ english subtitles while watching Ab Fab back in the 90s. Since then, if the CC is available, I will use it. (My friends and family are “why are the subtitles on?” / “Cuz I like to combine my two hobbies – reading and watching tv – into one activity”).
We don’t do subtitles that often but we love watching shows with the descriptive audio setting turned on. I find that I’m able to catch more of the plot and small details with that on, and it helps if you have to turn away from the TV during an action/non-verbal scene.
Descriptive Audio is a MUST for Marvel/Star Wars shows. Often fills in some blanks.
I use subtitles for every show but anything British is usually a must.
With streaming and the possibility for numerous subtitle tracks, I am surprised that none of the streamers have come up with “English subtitles for native English speakers”. For example, in the Welsh series In My Skin there is a male character, Priest, with a thick Welsh accent that I could not understand more than 50% of what the character was saying. Yet I did not really need the subtitles to be on for the entire series since I was able to understand more than 90% of the remaining dialogue and could hit “rewind 10 seconds” on my Roku which has a setting that turns on the subtitles upon rewind.
Another example, Mr InBetween from Australia. I had zero issues with the accents but the Aussie slang can be tricky. While that series aired on the linear FX network, a “slang translation subtitled track” could work on streaming (all three seasons are currently on Hulu).