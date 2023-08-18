TV Subtitles Are Used Most Often by Adults Age 18-29 — What Are Your ‘Must-Read’ Shows?

Young adults — not Gen Xers or Boomers — are more likely to regularly turn on closed captioning when watching a TV program, a new survey reveals.

In a recent YouGov survey of 1,000 U.S. adults (charted below), more than 50% of the respondents age 18-29 said they use closed captioning “always” or “most of the time” even when watching a show presented in a language they know.

For the next oldest, age 30-44 demo, 35% use closed captioning always/most of the time, while the percentages for the 45-64 and 65+ respondents are even smaller.

TVLine raised the issue of an increasing reliance on closed captioning more than four-and-a-half years ago, in an op-ed titled “Dear TV: I Have a Closed Caption Habit (And Apparently Many Others Do, Too).” In the poll we ran back then, 46% of respondents said they “always” have CC on, with another 28% saying “very often.” Only 6% said they “never” use closed captioning.

When it comes to the WHY, 26% of TVLine respondents blamed “mumbling actors,” 25% said “to catch details amid fast-paced dialogue,” and 18% complained that “music drowns out dialogue.” And how! (Five percent said they utilize the feature because they have a diagnosed hearing deficit.)

Seemingly independent of the YouGov survey results cited above, the New York Times this week took a look at the wider-spread use of closed captioning and consulted an array of experts to diagnose the cause of this trend. The usual suspects surfaced:

➡ The design of ever-thinner TVs has forced the tiny, tinny speakers to face away from the viewer

➡ Feature film content that had its sound elaborately mixed to sound damn great in a theater suffers from being compressed to squeeze out of your laptop’s itty-bitty speaker

➡ Baseline volume levels wildly vary from streamer to streamer

As TVLine suggested years ago, a supplemental sound bar can help, while the Times‘ tech editor notes that Prime Video has a “dialogue boost” option that offers greater clarity with spoken words (but cannot make up for an actor’s poor enunciation).

All I know is that I would have understood mayyyyybe 25% of Apple TV+’s Accents From All Over the World-heavy Hijack were it not for closed captioning, which alas is not always available with press screeners!

What does your closed captioning habit look like these days? Is there a program for which you just know you will always need them? Name names, and vote in our new poll below.