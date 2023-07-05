TV Reporter Receives Surprise Proposal While Covering Fake Tragedy Staged by Fiancé — Watch

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
A local TV reporter broke some unexpected personal news while investigating what she thought was a very real tragedy.
Valerie Bell, an investigative reporter for Alabama’s ABC 33/40 News, thought she was meeting with authorities earlier this month to discuss the specifics of a domestic violence call that ended with someone going into a lake. What she didn’t know was that the entire scenario was concocted so that her boyfriend could surprise her with the proposal of her dreams.
(At this point, we know what you’re wondering: Did Bell’s fiancé need to devise such a grim cover-up story to get her on the scene? The answer… is no. This probably could have been a cat stuck in a tree.)
“Before you take notes, I think you’d like to see one thing right behind you,” an officer tells her during an interview, at which point she turns around to see her now-fiancé down on one knee, ring in hand.
“Oh my God, I’m trying to process what just happened,” Bell said, likely referring both to the proposal and to the specifics of the crime that she now realizes didn’t actually happen.
Most of the comments on Bell’s initial Twitter announcement (below) are positive, with ABC 33/40 viewers offering heartfelt congratulations to the happy couple. There are also others that question both the involvement of local authorities (“Yes, a great way to spend taxpayers’ money!”) and the story that brought Bell to the scene. (“Could we maybe not have used [domestic violence] as the premise?”)
Watch the full video of Bell’s proposal below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the elaborate ruse.
Tell me you’re white without telling me you’re white.
Peak white privilege.
I’m sure he’ll make the story true soon enough.
“You’re in danger, girl”.
Along the lines of “What on earth was he thinking?”: I’m guessing a lot of local reporters, especially younger women, hate falling into the trap of covering fluffy “happy news.” So he made up something more serious instead.
Of course, there are a lot of potential news topics that are serious without being disturbing, as this one was… but he didn’t have the imagination to come up with it. It’s her coworkers, and the local police who helped set this up, who should have known better.
I agree, did the police and fire department really need to get involved? What a waste of time and resources. I’m hoping the fiancé is paying for all of that. Peak whit privilege that’s for sure.
she should’ve dumped him on live tv.
They couldn’t have said it was like an underground explosion or finding something non-disturbing in the lake? Something that isn’t in such bad taste? I mean, congrats on the engagement, I guess. But such a weird plan.
Totally agree with everyone that this is some bizarre judgment. Did he tell no one of his plans? If he ran it by any friends or family, did no one else think this was a bad framing or feel like they couldn’t tell him that?
It sounds like this dude may have gotten way too wrapped up in, “It has to be a surprise! She can’t see it coming!” that he ran with the grotesque idea of, “I know! If she is thinking about the exact opposite of a happy marriage, like a husband murdering a wife and dumping her body in a lake, she’ll be really surprised! Then I’ll ask her to be my wife, except we’ll live happily ever after of course, not like the people who actually suffer from domestic violence, up to and including homicide! Why wouldn’t I make up this story as a lure?” Then he gets double demerits for getting the police involved.
Domestic violence and a wedding proposal. The lost Jerry Springer epiosde.