Transplant Season 3 Gets New NBC Premiere Date

Dr. Hamed will see you… a little bit later than anticipated.

Season 3 of the Canadian medical drama Transplant is now set to make its Stateside debut one week later — Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9/8c on NBC, sandwiched between Law & Order Universe encores and Dateline. (Each episode will also be available next day on Peacock.)

The ever-so-slight delay is expected to allow NBC the chance to drum up more buzz/promos for the series, which aired its first two seasons Stateside back in spring of the year 2022.

NBC will also be giving Transplant Season 4 a U.S. home, though much further down the road.

Filmed in Montréal, Season 3 of Transplant finds Bashir “Bash” Hamed (played by Hamza Haq) continuing on his journey to start over, but with each new milestone comes a new challenge. While pursuing Canadian citizenship for both himself and his younger sister Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus), Bash closely examines who he is becoming in his adopted country. Bash is still being asked to repeatedly prove himself, and while he and his colleagues work to move forward following the dramatic conclusion of Season 2, everyone finds themselves looking to adapt to change and understand how they fit in, both within and beyond the walls of York Memorial Hospital.

New to Season 3 as a series regular is Rekha Sharma (Yellowjackets) as Dr. Neeta Devi, the new Chief of Emergency Medicine who comes to York Memorial Hospital with big ideas.

Season 3 of Transplant also stars Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie “Mags” Leblanc, Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis, Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunter, Torri Higginson as Claire Malone, Kenny Wong as Arnold De Luca; Sugith Varughese as Dr. Aajay Singh; and Gord Rand as Dr. Mark Novak.