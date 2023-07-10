Amazon’s Musical Iteration of Transparent Is Broadway-Bound

A stage adaptation of Amazon’s Emmy-winning comedy Transparent is Broadway-bound.

The streamer announced Monday that the musical adaptation, which debuted at Los Angeles’ Mark Taper Forum in May, is teaming up with Tony-winning producer Eva Price to bring A Transparent Musical to the Great White Way in 2024.

Transparent creator Joey Soloway wrote the book for A Transparent Musical with MJ Kaufman, while Faith Soloway, who served as an exec producer/writer on the original series and who composed the songs for the musical-themed series finale, handled the music and lyrics.

“Transparent remains an incredibly impactful series with salient representation for the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Amazon Studios’ Nick Pepper in a statement. “This is the ideal series and characters to bring from series to stage, and we are thrilled to partner with… Eva Price. We hope the audience walks away inspired after experiencing this poignant story.”

A Transparent Musical centers on the Pfefferman family’s youngest child Ali Pfefferman, played in the series by Gaby Hoffman and recreated for the stage by Only Murders in the Building‘s Adina Verson, as they navigate the ups and downs of self-discovery. Ali’s Los Angeles Jewish family is filled with secrets, but when their parent, Maura — Daya Curley, following in the footsteps of the original series’ embattled star Jeffrey Tambor — transitions to the transgender matriarch she always knew she was, “the family is forced to confront their own identities and navigate their relationships with each other,” per the musical’s official description.

The cast of the stage version also includes Liz Larsen (as Shelly Pfefferman), Zachary Prince (as Josh Pfefferman), Sarah Stiles (as Sarah Pfefferman), Kasper (as Ezra), Peppermint (as Davina), and Murphy Taylor Smith (as Rabbi Raquel).