Read Next: Donald Trump Arrested, Pleads Not Guilty to 37 Felony Counts Related to Handling of Classified Documents
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Tough as Nails Season 5 Joins CBS’ Summer Schedule

Tough as Nails Season 5 Date
Courtesy of CBS
Share

If you thought the summer was gonna be easy, know now that it in fact will be Tough as Nails.

CBS has announced that the Phil Keoghan-hosted competition will get its first summertime showcase when Season 5 premieres Sunday, July 2, at 8/7c, with a two-hour opener.

Another new episode will air on Friday, July 7, at 8 pm, after which the season will roll out every Sunday and Friday.

Tough as Nails will thus kick off a CBS summer lineup that includes Big Brother Season 25, The Challenge: USA Season 2, Secet Celebrity Renovation Season 3 (now premiering Friday, Aug. 4, at 8 pm) and the new musical game show Superfan.

All series will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, the day after air.

UPDATED CBS SUMMER SCHEDULE

SUNDAY, JULY 2
8 pm Tough as Nails Season 5 (two hours)

FRIDAY, JULY 7
8 pm Tough as Nails

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2
8 pm Big Brother Season 25

FRIDAY, AUG. 4
8 pm Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 3 (two hours)

SUNDAY, AUG. 6
8 pm Big Brother

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9
9 pm Superfan (series premiere)

THURSDAY, AUG. 10
9 pm Big Brother
10 pm The Challenge: USA Season 2

FRIDAY, AUG. 11
8 pm Secret Celebrity Renovation

SUNDAY, AUG. 13
9 pm The Challenge: USA
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

What to Watch Today
June 13, 2023
03:00 AM
Amy Schumer: Emergency ContactHow I Met Your Father
08:00 PM
America's Got TalentBeat ShazamThe Real Housewives of New JerseyStanley Cup FinalWWE NXT
09:00 PM
Dancing QueensDon't Forget the Lyrics!
10:00 PM
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Stephen Colbert Extends Contract To Host ‘The Late Show’ For Three More Years
Stephen Colbert Extends Contract To Host ‘The Late Show’ For Three More Years
Man United Stock Soars on Unconfirmed Report of Qatari Winning Bid
Man United Stock Soars on Unconfirmed Report of Qatari Winning Bid
‘No Country for Old Men’ Author Cormac McCarthy Dead at 89
‘No Country for Old Men’ Author Cormac McCarthy Dead at 89
Adam Devine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn Lead Voice Cast of Animation Wiz Genndy Tartakovsky’s R-Rated ‘Fixed’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Adam Devine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn Lead Voice Cast of Animation Wiz Genndy Tartakovsky’s R-Rated ‘Fixed’ (EXCLUSIVE)
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
Spy_White
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad