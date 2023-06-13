Tough as Nails Season 5 Joins CBS’ Summer Schedule

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
If you thought the summer was gonna be easy, know now that it in fact will be Tough as Nails.
CBS has announced that the Phil Keoghan-hosted competition will get its first summertime showcase when Season 5 premieres Sunday, July 2, at 8/7c, with a two-hour opener.
Another new episode will air on Friday, July 7, at 8 pm, after which the season will roll out every Sunday and Friday.
Tough as Nails will thus kick off a CBS summer lineup that includes Big Brother Season 25, The Challenge: USA Season 2, Secet Celebrity Renovation Season 3 (now premiering Friday, Aug. 4, at 8 pm) and the new musical game show Superfan.
All series will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, the day after air.
UPDATED CBS SUMMER SCHEDULE
SUNDAY, JULY 2
8 pm Tough as Nails Season 5 (two hours)
FRIDAY, JULY 7
8 pm Tough as Nails
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2
8 pm Big Brother Season 25
FRIDAY, AUG. 4
8 pm Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 3 (two hours)
SUNDAY, AUG. 6
8 pm Big Brother
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9
9 pm Superfan (series premiere)
THURSDAY, AUG. 10
9 pm Big Brother
10 pm The Challenge: USA Season 2
FRIDAY, AUG. 11
8 pm Secret Celebrity Renovation
SUNDAY, AUG. 13
9 pm The Challenge: USA