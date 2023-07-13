Too Many TV Shows ‘Diluted Focus’ at Marvel and Played Role in Box Office ‘Disappointments,’ Says Bob Iger

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The eight live-action TV series that have rolled out on Disney+ since January 2021 “diluted focus” at Marvel and played a role in waning box office grosses, says Disney CEO Bob Iger.
The one-two punch of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame helped bring the MCU Phase 3 to a close with worldwide box office grosses of $2.1 billion and $2.8 billion respectively, landing them at No. 6 and No. 2 on the all-time box office ranking.
But since then, only two Marvel movies, the Sony co-pros 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home ($1.1 billion) and 2021’s pandemic-era Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), have reached the billion-dollar mark. And only No Way Home, at No. 7, cracked the Top 20 grossers of all time.
The only non-Spider-Man Marvel film to even flirt with a billion dollars thus far was 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which grossed $956 million, while the lowest draw since Endgame came from 2021’s Black Widow (with $380 million). (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, released on May 5, is currently at $841 million.)
And more recently, this winter’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania didn’t even gross $500 million.
“There have been some disappointments. We would have liked some of our more recent releases to perform better,” Iger said at this week’s annual Sun Valley Conference, a gathering of A-list execs from media and tech (per Variety). “I think in our zeal to basically grow our content significantly to serve mostly our streaming offerings, we ended up taxing our people way beyond — in terms of their time and their focus — way beyond where they had been.”
“Marvel’s a great example of that,” Iger continued in making his point. “They had not been in the TV business at any significant level. Not only did they increase their movie output, but they ended up making a number of television series, and frankly, it diluted focus and attention” at Marvel. “That is, I think, more of the cause than anything.”
Note: A previous version of this story mistook Iger’s comment as saying consumer interest, not the focus of Marvel creatives, had been “diluted.”
I disagree respectfully with Mr. Iger.
It wasn’t because there were too many, it was because there were too few good stories. Ms. Marvel and Loki were great IMO, Wandavision was also great, but most of the other content was easy to miss.
But they could’ve just as easily produced the same amount of content (or more) and had more hits.
It wasn’t quantity that was the issue Mr. Iger, it was quality.
I agree with this as well. I also really liked Hawkeye, even though Ms. Marvel and Loki sagged for me in the middle.
My three least favorite Marvel movies right now are Quantamania, Eternals and Love and Thunder as well. All recent entries.
I think it’s both. You can’t have quality in the MCU if the execs themselves lose focus while significantly increasing the amount of “content” they put out
But that’s what he said. Being too many stretched the Marvel team thin and impacted quality. “We ended up taxing our people way beyond — in terms of their time and their focus — way beyond where they had been”.
The reason I think the MCU became so big was that it was this interconnected universe where the characters we loved from one movie met up in a different movie. There was a direction and a plan and I don’t feel that we have that anymore. It seems more like throwing whatever against the wall and seeing what sticks.
Other than Kamala being in the Marvels and Sam returning in Cap America 4, where are the rest of these characters going to show up? Even movie characters from Phase 4 like Shang-Chi or the Eternals? They’re not even in Phase 5 as far as I know.
I think it’s just overall fatigue. After 15 years, many fans have had their fill, and with movies appearing on Disney+ or HBO/Max, Starz, etc just a few months after release in the theaters, there’s no real incentive to pay the money to go to a movie anymore. You can watch it at home as part of your $12.99 or whatever a month and you don’t have to wait a year like you used to.
On the quality front, the stories aren’t particularly compelling at this point either. All FX, little in the script.
This is true. Endgame felt like a natural ending point for the series, and even though I like most of the movies to varying degree since, I haven’t felt like they were really vital to telling an important story, just more product.
Phase 4 was always going to be tricky for Marvel. Some of the audience wanted the feeling of Infinity War and Endgame every time, but that was always going to be impossible. They need to rebuild a new story and that takes time. But fanboys are an impatient bunch with ridiculous expectations that will never be fulfilled.
Disagree. There’s plenty of interest in the movies if you’re going to make good movies, but the stories from the movies have been lackluster at best. For example, the Ant-Man movie from earlier this year was, imo, the worst script for any Marvel movie ever made. If that’s the best they can do, then yeah people are gonna tune out.
Hmm it comes off as too many partly because the writing and production levels have been lukewarm for the most part to justify their existence. Feel like the only real misfires have been the shows that were released last year though.
Totally Disagree with him.
The reality is, the movies just weren’t that good.
The multiverse while an interesting and promising idea which was part of the hype for Doctor Strange, just hasn’t been all that great.
Quantumania was terrible.
Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange and Eternals were meh.
I liked Shang Chi and Black Widow but they were definitely affected by Covid.
Make better movies, make more money.
Cant just rely on the Marvel name to guarantee success.
Or maybe because if you already pay for D+ and you’re not dying to see a Marvel movie when it comes out, you’re more likely to wait for it to arrive on the service and watch it at home. I mean, reviews for the latest Ant-Man weren’t great, so I waited from it to come to D+ to watch. On the other hand, I was very excited for Guardians 3 so I went to see it in cinemas. I don’t think the TV shows diluted the interest, I mean I haven’t watched them all but I’m not less interested in the movies as a result or anything.
Diluted the focus and attention of the writers and producers, maybe.
Honestly I liked all the movies so far. I would agree that there are just too many shows these days; most of them not being very very interesting; I think Marvel stories are more suited for movies (for me anyway). There were some great series (Wandavision, Ms Marvel, and Moon Knight in particular (also enjoying Secret Invasion), but I wish they’d make just movies. Covid also didn’t help; it showed people that watching movies from their homes was very comfortable aswell. I know several people who stopped going to the cinema, because movies end up on streaming anyway (or they plan to buy the disc when it comes out) and they prefer to just watch it at home.
It’s not MCU fatigue, it’s mediocre fatigue. There’s only been a few movies and Disney+ shows that have been truly good (e.g. WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi to name a few others) after Endgame.
It’s not surprising that the MCU is in a downturn since Endgame.
You build a series of movies leading to a big climax and then are surprised that people have started to tune out? That’s just stupidity on Marvel/disney’s part.
Their stories have been told and the newer characters/movies simply haven’t had the same draw as their first wave. Nor does it help that so much of their recent product has been shabbily written dross whose existence is exclusively due to financial motivations.
If the television products were great the box office wouldn’t have been impacted negatively, but they aren’t and thus it has. Change the former and latter will too.
I think Disney, like everyone else, pursued levels of revenue growth that were completely unsustainable and are trying to figure out why they can’t. The fact of the matter is, we paeans have limited mental bandwidth and limited income. The idea that Disney+ exclusives and MCU movies were both just going to keep making the company more and more and more money ad infinitum was fanciful. God forbid they just accept the merely terrific profits they made on all of these things…
I just don’t think Movie Goers are going to return. Just to many options to stream that people got used to during the pandemic.