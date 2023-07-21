Tony Bennett Dead at 96

Read Next: Drag Race All Stars Finale Ends in Double Crowning — Did the Right Queens Win?
Legendary performer Tony Bennett, a 20-time Grammy Award winner who sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, died Friday at the age of 96.

His publicist, Sylvia Weiner, confirmed his death to the New York Times.

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. His family first went public with his diagnosis in February 2021. He retired from touring shortly thereafter, and his final performance was filmed for the CBS concert special One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

Together, Bennett and Gaga released two albums: 2014’s Cheek to Cheek, which was Bennett’s last No. 1 record, and 2021’s Love for Sale, which marked his final studio release.  

His career spanned more than 70 years. He released a whopping 61 studio albums and 11 live albums. His first LP, Because of You, was released in 1952. 

Four of his albums were certified platinum, including I Left My Heart in San Francisco (1962), MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett (1994), Duets: An American Classic (2006) and Duets II (2011). Top 10 singles included “Because of You,” “Cold, Cold Heart,” “Rags to Riches,” “Strangers in Paradise,” “There’ll Be No Teardrops Tonight,” “Cinnamon Sinner” and “In the Middle of an Island.”

Bennett is most commonly associated with the song “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” the title track from his 1962 album — his first to land in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200.  The album earned him his first career Grammys (for Record of the Year and Best Solo Vocal Performance, Male). The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1994, while Bennett received the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.

His acting credits included episodes of The Danny Thomas Show, 77 Sunset Strip and Evening Shade. He also appeared as himself on The Doris Day Show, Cybill, Suddenly Susan, Cosby, Saturday Night Live, Entourage, Blue Bloods and 30 Rock

On the big screen, he appeared in The Oscar, The Scout, Analyze This, Bruce Almighty and Muppets Most Wanted

13 Comments

  1. Tony Bennett was one of the best old time singers. He will be missed.

  2. The song he is associated with will never be the same…Rest in prayer, my Mom & others will enjoy a heavenly concert🙏

  3. RIP.

  4. aww we lost a legend today :( rip mr. bennett <3

  5. He also did Muppets Tonight and that how I heard of him

  6. My deepest condolences. Mr Bennett will be deeply missed. I loved his singing. He was a legend. Rest in peace Tony!

  7. Tony B was a true gentleman.

  8. The last of the great singers of all time! I was fortunate enough to see him in concert almost 20 years ago. Tony Bennett, may God receive one of the greatest crooners of all time. 🙏🏼🙏🏼😔 And, as the lyrics in one of my all time favorites, The Music Never Ends. Rest in peace. ❣️😢

  9. Tony was a wonderful singer! He was my mom’s favorite!!! He has joined the heavenly host.

  10. My father listened to him. loved his sultry voice and passed his great music to us. To a life that touched many generations. He will go on forever in time. To the family and friends deepest condolences.

  11. How many artists can say that they had platinum selling albums 50 years apart? Tony Bennett could. Mr. Bennett’s career held strong while the world changed all around him, his music didn’t, and people loved him all the more for it. He also was a hell of a nice guy to meet outside the stage, real friendly to my dad when he didn’t have to be coming up to him and chatting with him for over an hour like an old friend and I will always be grateful eternally grateful to him for that. Rest in peace you certainly earned it.

  12. I’m shocked that Tony Bennett has passed away today. Rest in Peace, Tony Bennett! One of the greatest musicians of all time! Everybody should remember Tony Bennett for singing this song called “I Left My Heart in San Francisco”!

  13. Very sad. Tony reminded me so much of my late grandpa.

