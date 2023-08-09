Today Names Laura Jarrett Co-Anchor of Saturday Edition as Kristen Welker Exits

Today is welcoming a new face to its Saturday edition: Laura Jarrett will be the show’s new co-anchor alongside Peter Alexander, TVLine has learned. Jarrett will make her debut on Saturday, Sept. 9, filling the spot previously held by the departing Kristen Welker, who will be the new host of NBC’s Meet the Press.

Jarrett joined NBC News in January, serving as senior legal correspondent and making appearances on Today, NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt and Meet the Press. Prior to that, Jarrett spent six years at CNN covering legal affairs and the Department of Justice for the cable news network.

“In her first months at NBC News, Laura has quickly made her mark with tireless reporting, sharp legal insight and powerful storytelling,” Today executive vice president Libby Leist said in a statement. “Not only is she a terrific journalist, she’s also a wonderful colleague. We can’t wait to officially welcome her to Saturday Today.”

Saturday Today will also return to taping at Studio 1A in New York City after taping in Washington, D.C. Jarrett and Alexander will be joined on Saturday Today by newly named feature anchor Joe Fryer and meteorologist Angie Lassman. Alexander has served as co-anchor since October 2018, with Welker coming aboard in January 2020.

Do you like the new-look Saturday Today? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.