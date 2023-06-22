Missing Titan Submarine Suffered ‘Catastrophic Implosion’; 5 Passengers Have ‘Sadly Been Lost’

The search for the missing submersible Titan has ended in tragedy.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced at a press conference Thursday that the debris field that was detected earlier in the day belongs to the Titanic-bound vessel.

“The debris is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the pressure chamber,” Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters. “Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families. On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families. I can only imagine what this has been like for them, and I hope that this discovery provides some solace during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, OceanGate — the company behind the expedition — confirmed that the five passengers have “sadly been lost.”

The five-person crew consisted of British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son, Sulaiman Dawood, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

The sub set out Sunday to explore the Titanic wreckage site. Less than two hours later, Polar Prince, the support vessel that transported the Titan to the dive site, lost contact with the submersible. The U.S. Coast Guard was thusly alerted, and a massive search operation got underway. Noises detected from beneath the waves of the North Atlantic on Tuesday and Wednesday offered some hope that perhaps the five passengers would be found alive.

“It is a difficult day for all of us,” Mauger somberly concluded at the presser, “and it’s especially difficult for the families.”