Missing Titan Submarine Suffered ‘Catastrophic Implosion’; 5 Passengers Have ‘Sadly Been Lost’

The search for the missing submersible Titan has ended in tragedy.
The U.S. Coast Guard announced at a press conference Thursday that the debris field that was detected earlier in the day belongs to the Titanic-bound vessel.
“The debris is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the pressure chamber,” Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters. “Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families. On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families. I can only imagine what this has been like for them, and I hope that this discovery provides some solace during this difficult time.”
Meanwhile, OceanGate — the company behind the expedition — confirmed that the five passengers have “sadly been lost.”
The five-person crew consisted of British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son, Sulaiman Dawood, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.
The sub set out Sunday to explore the Titanic wreckage site. Less than two hours later, Polar Prince, the support vessel that transported the Titan to the dive site, lost contact with the submersible. The U.S. Coast Guard was thusly alerted, and a massive search operation got underway. Noises detected from beneath the waves of the North Atlantic on Tuesday and Wednesday offered some hope that perhaps the five passengers would be found alive.
“It is a difficult day for all of us,” Mauger somberly concluded at the presser, “and it’s especially difficult for the families.”
I know a lot of people have been joking about this which has been unfortunate, regardless of everything, these were the lives of 5 people with people who loved them. RIP to them all and condolences to their families.
Why would people be joking about this?
Because people are awful when hiding behind a screen, you know, like every other day.
Because apparently rich people dying is not a bad thing or even is a good thing to a certain subset of people. Though I struggled to call them people.
Mainly because the unfortunately less-than-intelligent decisions by the CEO, both in regards to safety measures of the sub and safety measures concerning seafaring in general. He fired a safety manager that said that the sub could not handle a fraction of the depth it was supposed to traverse, the submarine was wholly without a navigation system. Basically nobody should ever be onboard a submersible like that. People have really jumped on the opportunity to call it reaping what you’re sowing.
It had already made around 5 trips to the Titanic previously.
Fair enough, seems like 5 was the absolute maxiumum for the (I’m quoting) “low quality carbon fiber hull” of the sub.
Just because one person or a couple said it was low quality doesn’t necessarily make it true. All the people in that sub signed pages and pages of what any and all possibilities of what could happen, including death. These were people who knew what they were getting into and were explorers and knew that it was an experimental vessel. Would I ever do it, hell no but they obviously thought it was worth the risk.
We will only know whether it was the carbon fiber or something else once the Canadian TSB and the NTSB complete their investigations. Until that happens, it’s all speculation and/or opinion and like you and I, every one seems to have one, especially in the media. In the end we may never know but hopefully something is learned from this tragedy so it never happens again.
The CEO guy was told that every trip would put stress on the sub and it should be x-rayed for cracks. He refused to check it despite multiple trips. As he said, “safety was a waste of time.” Well he found out how much of waste of time that was.
Rest in peace.
God Bless the families left behind give them strength in this terrible time. RIP to those 5 precious lives.. I’ve been on pins and needles waiting to hear good news can’t imagine how the families must be right now. I’m sorry for your loses.🙏
Was contact lost because it imploded or was it two unrelated problems. The fact that the wreckage was near where it was destined suggests it made it to the Titanic intact. If so, did it implode because it ran out of oxygen, or did it implode before that time? Essentially, is it known when the passengers lost their lives?
No, it would not have imploded due to oxygen running out. The implosion would be caused by a sudden structural failure, such as a window cracking or pressure seal breaking, that the outside pressure would instantly crush the craft. Fortunately, when that happens, the people inside would die instantaneously, they wouldn’t suffer. They may not have even known that the ship was about to implode, it could have been without warning.
They likely died several days ago, whenever they made it to the ship. Whenever contact was lost, that’s probably when/because the implosion occurred.
contact was lost two hours into the journey
June 18th and probably when contact was lost at 1 hr 45 min. It was supposed to only be a 9 hour trip. 2 hours down, 4-5 hours near the Titanic and 2 hours back to the surface.
Deepest condolences to the families, employees and anyone who knew these explorers.
So very sad…..comfort the families of the crew.
I am sorry this happened. What a sad ending for everyone.
Simpsons did it first.
I’ll never understand the fascination with that cursed ship.
What a waste, both human and monetary.
It’s about history and the hubris of men and companies that led to tragedy. The ship was called unsinkable and the arrogance behind that belief led to the death of 1,517. They were so arrogant they didn’t even have enough lifeboats for all the passengers and crew.
Our hearts go out to the families at this sad time. Xxxxxx
On behalf of the Mitchell family we send our deepest condolences
I am completely saddened by this news my heart truly. Goes out to the family’s of these peaple an i hope that everyone that has heard about this disaster can an will say a prayer for these peaple lost at sea an there familys for there loss.
So sad for the family’s, please know that much prayer is going forth in behalf of everyone, for comfort during this time.
I don’t get it – why is this on TvLine? Isn’t this “news news” rather than about a TV show?
Tragic, sure, goes without saying. But I go to Sky News or whatever to read about this kind of thing. I come here to read scoops and recaps.