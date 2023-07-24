TVLine Items: Cavill’s Final The Witcher Trailer, Lower Decks Premiere and More

Geralt is out to make his enemies pay in the second and final trailer The Witcher Season 3: Volume 2, premiering this Thursday, July 27 on Netflix.

The three-episode conclusion to the third season marks the end of star Henry Cavill’s run as Geralt of Rivia, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role for Season 4.

In the upcoming episodes, “as monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it,” reads the official synopsis. “Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

* Ride With Norman Reedus Season 6 will debut Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10/9c on AMC and AMC+, immediately following the series premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which also stars Reedus. Watch a trailer here.

* NATAS has created two new Emmy categories — for puppetry performance, and puppet design/styling — to be handed out at this year’s second-ever Children’s & Family Emmys, Variety reports. As such, in the former instance, puppetry performers won’t have to compete in the Outstanding Principal Performance in a Children’s Program.

* Season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere Thursday, Sept. 7, with two episodes on Paramount+, it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con. Watch a new trailer:

* Starz has released a new teaser for Heels Season 2, premiering this Friday, July 28 at 10 pm:

