The Wheel Cancelled at NBC

It’s one and done for NBC’s The Wheel.

TVLine has confirmed that the U.S. adaptation of the UK game show has been cancelled after one season.

Airing five nights a week over two weeks last December, The Wheel debuted to 1.4 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, and finished with 2.2 mil and a 0.3. TVLine readers gave the U.S adaptation an average grade of “C.”

Created and hosted by British comedian Michael McIntyre, The Wheel showcased a colossal spinning wheel of celebrity guests who help everyday contestants win life-changing money. Participating celebrities included Clay Aiken, Carole Baskin, Brie Bella, Tom Bergeron, Bobby Berk, Jaime Camil, Margaret Cho, Deepak Chopra, Taye Diggs, Kate Flannery, Vivica A. Fox, Debbie Gibson, Chrissy Metz, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Kyla Pratt, Christina Ricci, Andy Richter, Amber Riley, Amber Ruffin, Tori Spelling and Raven-Symone.

NBC’s current game show slate consists of College Bowl and That’s My Jam (which recently wrapped their second seasons), The Wall and Weakest Link (which are currently airing Monday nights), and Password (which was previously renewed for Season 2).

Did you enjoy The Wheel? Are you sad to see it go? Sound off in Comments.