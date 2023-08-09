Rob Lowe Says Leaving The West Wing Was ‘The Best Thing I Ever Did’: ‘It Was a Super Unhealthy Relationship’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rob Lowe isn’t mincing words about his exit from The West Wing.
The actor called his decision to leave the the hit NBC drama “the best thing I ever did” in a podcast interview with Stitcher Studios’ Podcrushed, likening his time there to “a super unhealthy relationship.” Lowe says that he “felt very undervalued” on the show, adding: “I did not have a good experience.” He insists that he “tried to make it work,” but he ultimately compares it to a toxic romance: “I walked away from the most popular girl at school, but I also knew that it was a super unhealthy relationship, and it was the best thing I ever did.”
Lowe played deputy communications director Sam Seaborn for the first four seasons of The West Wing, which debuted on NBC in 1999. But he left the show after Season 4, citing a diminished role for his character. (Reports at the time also claimed that Lowe had sought a pay raise and been rebuffed, while Martin Sheen and other co-stars had received raises.) Lowe returned to guest-star in a pair of episodes in The West Wing’s seventh and final season.
At the time of his departure, Lowe said in a statement, “As much as it hurts to admit it, it has been increasingly clear, for quite a while, that there was no longer a place for Sam Seaborn on The West Wing. Warners had allowed me an opportunity to leave the show as I arrived — grateful for it, happy to have been on it and proud of it. We were a part of television history and I will never forget it.” An official statement from Warner Brothers Television and John Wells Productions said the move was made “amicably.”
Since leaving The West Wing, Lowe has of course continued to be a familiar face on the small screen with major roles on Brothers & Sisters, Parks and Recreation, The Grinder, Code Black and others. He currently stars as firefighter Owen Strand on the Fox drama 9-1-1: Lone Star.
He wanted to be a star! To be the lead actor of his own show. He had The Lyon’s Den on NBC within a year of leaving The West Wing, and it flopped. Then he did Dr. Vegas on CBS and that flopped even faster. So then I think his agent told him to consider being part of ensembles again and he found success in “Brothers and Sisters” and “Parks and Rec” though he did not stay with either through the end.
Exactly, always thought that he has a big ego. Pretty guy but is he that good of an actor?
Both him and and Emily Vancamp are the king/queen of 4 seasons and done (West Wing, Brothers & Sisters (Appeared in 1×9), Parks & Rec (a few guest spots before and after)) / (Everwood, Brothers & Sisters, The Resident (a few eps of S5), Revenge).
Well, Revenge and Everwood ended after four seasons so hard to judge those.
Revenge ended with season 4 *because* EVC left it. The showrunners were reportedly trying to figure out how to make the show work without her and, fortunately, figured out that they couldn’t.
I have a hard time blaming her for leaving Brothers and Sisters and Revenge. In both cases, the writing for her character had fallen tremendously in quality.
I always joke that Emily VanCamp can’t count to five because of that lol. But Lowe sounds so conceited.
This was the common understanding in entertainment media at the time, I recall. It was roundly believed that he’d thought he’d be the star of the show but when it turned into something really approaching a true ensemble, he was not satisfied.
Can confirm as someone there that he felt he was first on the call sheet and would complain at every table read that he didn’t understand the “perspective of the script,” meaning why he wasn’t in every scene.
There was a place for his character, but it wasn’t as the lead like he thought he was (and that he arguably started out as). The show had moved into more of an ensemble. That wasn’t what he signed up for and his ego wouldn’t allow it, I guess.
i think you are exactly right. I won’t watch anything he’s in. Too much of an ego.
I’ve got an acquaintance whose actually befriended him and says he’s pretty chill, but people are complicated
Yes they are and he may be a perfectly nice guy. Just not my cup of tea.
It has always been reported that he believed he was going to be the star. Should be the star. Given he was the name, with the exception of Martin in the pilot. But the focus turned to Josh, and the rest of the staff and Martin’s Jed was brought in for a series regular role, and it turned into the President and the staff show. He was always unhappy after that. He probably was denied for a raise because he was already pulling more than others, until the show became a hit. And the others forced a pay raise, which they deserved, especially after the Emmy wins. And he walked away. True, Sam did sorta fall importance in especially his final full season. But it had become a ensemble show, and he could not stand that…Never could accept it.
You never know how a show or movie will hit. The West Wing was so good because it truly turned into an ensemble show. His loss our win.😊
Everybody criticising him. He knew what he wanted, he quit, and he went pursue it. As should anyone. Given he kept on working and still is, years later, with several hits under his belt, good for him. A job is a job. You don’t have to be eternally tied to it. You can walk away. When they want to kill a character off, they do it.